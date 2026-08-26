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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.08.2026 23:38:29

Apple Sets September 9 Launch Event, With Foldable IPhone Expected

Apple
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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced that it will hold its annual fall launch event on September 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time and carries the tagline "Surprise and shine," alongside a glowing Apple logo.

The company is widely expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup, potentially including its first foldable iPhone, as well as new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods. Reports suggest the foldable device could feature a book-style design and carry a price of around $2,000 to $2,500, although Apple has not confirmed those details.

The event is also expected to showcase the next-generation Siri, reportedly powered by large language model technology and designed to perform more complex tasks across apps such as Messages and Calendar.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4133 18.12.2026 151639694
Long 12.0024 19.03.2027 155496326
Long 504.2453 18.09.2026 156743196
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.5468 12.22 145245792
Long 12.0058 5.14 157882375
Long 14.0028 3.88 158050378
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.1 10.91 156467607
Short 12.2987 5.04 159380473
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.75 112514929
Long 10 -36.34 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

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