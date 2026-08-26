Apple Sets September 9 Launch Event, With Foldable IPhone Expected

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has announced that it will hold its annual fall launch event on September 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time and carries the tagline "Surprise and shine," alongside a glowing Apple logo.

The company is widely expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup, potentially including its first foldable iPhone, as well as new Apple Watch models and updated AirPods. Reports suggest the foldable device could feature a book-style design and carry a price of around $2,000 to $2,500, although Apple has not confirmed those details.

The event is also expected to showcase the next-generation Siri, reportedly powered by large language model technology and designed to perform more complex tasks across apps such as Messages and Calendar.