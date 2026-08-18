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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
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Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

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Times + Sales

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News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

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Schätzungen

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zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.08.2026 22:29:36

IPhone 18 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Variable-Aperture Camera

Apple
251.12 CHF 1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max may offer a camera feature that will not be available on the smaller iPhone 18 Pro, according to leaker Ice Universe. The Pro Max is reportedly set to exclusively feature a variable-aperture main camera, potentially making it the first iPhone to offer the technology.

Previous reports suggested that both Pro models would receive the feature. However, leaked files from Apple supplier Tata Electronics reportedly pointed specifically to the iPhone 18 Pro Max and referenced Sony's IMX905 sensor with variable-aperture support.

A variable aperture could give users greater control over depth of field, allowing for sharper subjects or stronger background blur, while potentially improving low-light photography. Apple has used a fixed ƒ/1.78 aperture on its Pro main cameras since the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Pro Max could also receive exclusive telephoto upgrades, including 6x optical zoom and more advanced five-refraction prism technology, while the smaller Pro model may offer 5x-6x zoom. The reports remain unconfirmed, however, with conflicting information suggesting Apple could still bring some or all of these camera upgrades to both models.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.2854 17.06.2027 157879848
Long 11.6906 18.12.2026 151639696
Long 100.5389 18.12.2026 158524593
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 6.8862 11.74 145245792
Long 10.4728 6.58 157882376
Long 15.2332 3.36 158050378
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.5285 11.71 156467607
Short 10.9281 5.80 159380473
Short 17.9534 2.26 158840879
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -62.37 112514929
Long 10 -35.16 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Alphabet: Bereit für den nächsten Sprung

Während Berkshire Hathaway ein deutliches Vertrauenssignal sendet, steht die Aktie charttechnisch an einer interessanten Unterstützungszone. Aktuell eröffnet sich eine spekulative Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf in Richtung 400 Dollar.

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10.08.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.08.26 Apple Halten DZ BANK
31.07.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
31.07.26 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

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09:47 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Sonova, Straumann
09:14 SMI gibt weiter nach
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13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’891.86 19.73 SL4BRU
Short 15’202.95 13.82 SMYBKU
Short 15’750.15 9.00 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’318.04 18.08.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’716.34 19.59 SPB50U
Long 13’396.53 13.62 SVBOKU
Long 12’839.18 8.91 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 251.13 1.68% Apple Inc.

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