Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882
8.51CHF
0.00CHF
-0.04 %
09:40:46
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20.08.2026 08:02:13
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties
8.51 CHF -0.04%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,70 auf 9,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Mittwoch an die Resultate des ersten Halbjahres an./ag/mis;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2026 / 17:07 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
9.40 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
9.03 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
4.10%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
9.16 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.62%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
19.08.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der SDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
17.08.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX fällt schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
17.08.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX am Montagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
17.08.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
05.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert (finanzen.ch)
|
05.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
20.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
20.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:02
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:02
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:02
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8.50
|-0.07%
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