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Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882

8.51
CHF
0.00
CHF
-0.04 %
09:40:46
BRXC
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20.08.2026 08:02:13

Grand City Properties Neutral

Grand City Properties
8.51 CHF -0.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10,70 auf 9,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte seine Schätzungen am Mittwoch an die Resultate des ersten Halbjahres an./ag/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2026 / 17:07 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

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Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
9.40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
9.03 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4.10%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
9.16 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.62%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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08:02 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.08.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.26 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
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