Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882
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Grand City Properties Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler wertete diese in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie als neutrales Ereignis. Fortdauernde Schulden der Immobiliengruppe seien bis 2031 refinanziert. Die Neubewertung des Portfolios sei verhaltener ausgefallen als bei der Konkurrenz./bek/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
9.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
9.60 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-6.25%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
9.69 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.12%
|
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
05.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert (finanzen.ch)
|
05.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
20.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
20.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
17.07.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
08.07.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
08.07.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
08.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|10:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8.98
|0.39%
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