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10.11.2026 18:29:43

Press Release: Novartis ianalumab two-year data -2-

Novartis
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the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

References

1. Dörner T, et al. "Efficacy and Safety of ianalumab in Sjögren's

disease: Long-term results from the NEPTUNUS extension study." Presented

at: American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2026; Late-Breaking

Abstract 2535661; Poster Session (LB01-LB18); November 10, 2026.

2. Lee AY, Qi Z, Jackson KJ, et al. Self-reactive B cells are increased in

all major stages of peripheral development in Sjögren's disease.

Immunol Cell Biol. 2025;103(4):401-410. doi:10.1111/imcb.70005

3. Both T, Dalm VA, van Hagen PM, et al. Reviewing primary Sjögren's

syndrome: beyond the dryness - From pathophysiology to diagnosis and

treatment. Int J Med Sci. 2017;14(3):191-200. doi:10.7150/ijms.17718

4. Cornec D, Devauchelle-Pensec V, Tobón GJ, et al. B cells in

Sjögren's syndrome: from pathophysiology to diagnosis and treatment.

J Autoimmun. 2012;39:161-167. doi:10.1016/j.jaut.2012.05.014

5. Negrini S, Emmi G, Greco M, et al. Sjögren's syndrome: a systemic

autoimmune disease. Clin Exp Med. 2022; 22(1):9-25.

doi:10.1007/s10238-021-00728-6

6. Maleki-Fischbach M, Kastsianok L, Koslow M, et al. Manifestations and

management of Sjögren's disease. Arthritis Res Ther. 2024; 26(1):43.

doi:10.1186/s13075-024-03262-4

7. Novartis. Ianalumab | Sjögren's disease | Global & US Story House,

Version 1.1. September 30, 2026.

8. Grader-Beck T, et al. Ianalumab demonstrates significant reduction in

disease activity in patients with Sjögren's Disease: Efficacy and

safety results from two global Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled

double-blind studies (NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2). Presented at the

American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Congress; October 24-29, 2025;

Chicago, Illinois.

9. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05350072 [Last accessed: November 2026]

10. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT0539214 [Last accessed: November 2026]

11. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05985915 [Last accessed: November 2026]

12. Dörner T, Bowman SJ, Fox R, et al. Safety and efficacy of ianalumab

in patients with Sjögren's disease: 52-week results from a

randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b dose-ranging study. Arthritis

Rheumatol. 2025; 77(5):560-570. doi:10.1002/art.43059

13. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05653219 [Last accessed: November 2026]

14. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05639114 [Last accessed: November 2026]

15. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05126277 [Last accessed: November 2026]

16. ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06470048 [Last accessed: November 2026]

17. Mariette X, Criswell LA. Primary Sjögren's Syndrome. N Engl J Med.

2018;378(10):931-939. doi:10.1056/NEJMcp1702514

18. Gairy K, Knight C, Anthony P, et al. Burden of illness among subgroups of

patients with primary Sjögren's syndrome and systemic

involvement. Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021;60(4):1871-1881.

doi:10.1093/rheumatology/keaa508

19. Conrad N, Misra S, Verbakel JY, et al. Incidence, prevalence, and

co-occurrence of autoimmune disorders over time and by age, sex, and

socioeconomic status: a population-based cohort study of 22 million

individuals in the UK. Lancet. 2023;401(10391):1878-1890.

doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(23)00457-9

20. Narváez J, Sánchez-Fernández SÁ, Seoane-Mato D, et

al. Prevalence of Sjögren's syndrome in the general adult population

in Spain: estimating the proportion of undiagnosed cases. Sci Rep.

2020;10(1):10627. doi:10.1038/s41598-020-67462-z

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

2

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2026 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

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