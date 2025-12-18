Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’132 0.8%  SPI 18’055 0.9%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’200 1.0%  Euro 0.9313 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’742 1.1%  Gold 4’333 -0.2%  Bitcoin 67’749 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7945 -0.1%  Öl 59.8 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Finanzsystem im Wandel: SEC sieht in Tokenisierung den nächsten Mega-Trend
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
TMTG-Aktie schnellt hoch: Trump Media wagt Milliarden-Deal im Nuklearsektor
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt
Plug Power-Aktie gesucht: Hoffnungen ruhen auf Namibia-Projekt und CEO-Wechsel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.12.2025 23:05:09

California Judge Finds Tesla's Autopilot Marketing Misleading, DMV Sets Compliance Deadline

Tesla
388.01 CHF -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - A California administrative law judge has ruled that Tesla (TSLA) engaged in deceptive marketing related to its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The judge concluded that Tesla's advertising could mislead consumers into believing its vehicles are capable of fully autonomous driving, and recommended a 30-day suspension of the company's licenses to sell and manufacture vehicles in the state.

The California DMV, which brought formal false-advertising charges against Tesla in 2022, said it has adopted the judge's findings but modified the penalty. The agency will allow Tesla a 60-day window to correct any misleading or unclear claims about Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. If the issues are not addressed within that period, the DMV said it will proceed with a 30-day suspension of Tesla's license to sell vehicles in California. The agency said it will not suspend Tesla's manufacturing license, ensuring no disruption to factory operations in the state.

The ruling centers on marketing that suggested Tesla vehicles could operate autonomously, despite requiring drivers to remain attentive and ready to intervene at all times. The judge said a reasonable consumer could interpret the term "Full Self-Driving" to mean hands-free, fully autonomous operation, which the judge described as inaccurate both technologically and legally, and therefore a violation of California civil and vehicle codes. Tesla has since renamed the feature "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)."

Tesla said through a spokesperson that the order is focused on consumer protection and the use of terminology, and noted that no individual customer complaints were cited in the case. The DMV also did not reference consumer complaints in its accusations. Separately, Tesla continues to face a class action lawsuit in federal court in California alleging that drivers were misled for years about the self-driving capabilities of its vehicles.

The ruling comes as Tesla shares closed at a record level on Tuesday, driven by investor enthusiasm around the company's plans for robotaxis and future driverless technology.

On Thursday, Tesla closed at $483.37, up 3.45%, and is currently trading after hours at $482.75, down 0.13%, on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
03.12.25 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.12.25 Tesla Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07.11.25 Tesla Sell UBS AG
23.10.25 Tesla Verkaufen DZ BANK
23.10.25 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

13:52 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12:14 BNP Paribas: Ausblick 2026
09:54 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Gekommen, um zu bleiben/Rohstoffe – Eine wichtige Rolle
09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
07:54 Cisco erreicht wieder historische Werte
17.12.25 Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’629.82 19.59 U9VBSU
Short 13’909.40 13.71 SYNBEU
Short 14’434.68 8.80 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’132.42 18.12.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’545.69 19.16 SHAB3U
Long 12’266.53 13.71 S1FBXU
Long 11’759.22 8.92 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tesla 388.01 -0.44% Tesla

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
UBS-Aktie profitiert: Gericht setzt Massenklage gegen Grossbanken ein Ende
Rheinmetall erhält Milliardenauftrag - Verkauf der Autozuliefer-Sparte wird vorbereitet - auch Aktien von TKMS, HENSOLDT & RENK im Blick
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:04 Tausende demonstrieren in Bulgarien für faire Neuwahl - Vor Euro-Einführung
23:02 Nike kann mit Umsatzüberraschung nicht punkten - Aktie fällt
22:41 Fedex verdient überraschend viel und wird optimistischer - Aktie zieht an
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Etwas erholt dank Inflationsdaten und Micron
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil bis etwas erholt dank Inflationsdaten und Micron
21:54 ROUNDUP/Ägypten: Angeblich Pläne für USA-Reise von Präsident al-Sisi
21:51 ROUNDUP: Abschluss von Mercosur-Handelsdeal muss verschoben werden
21:50 US-Regierung geht gegen Geschlechtsanpassungen vor
21:49 Ex-Trump-Berater Bolton: Ukraine sollte Nato als Ziel nicht aufgeben
21:32 Medizinische Forschung: Trump lockert Cannabis-Regeln