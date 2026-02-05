Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.02.2026 10:48:33

EQS-Adhoc: Evonik Industries AG: Executive Board adjusts dividend policy

Evonik
13.25 CHF 2.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Evonik Industries AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Evonik Industries AG: Executive Board adjusts dividend policy

05-Feb-2026 / 10:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, based on preliminary results for the fiscal year 2025 and the outlook for the fiscal year 2026, the Executive Board of Evonik Industries AG has decided to adjust the previous dividend policy. According to this, future payouts will range between 40 and 60 percent of the adjusted net income* to increase financial flexibility. This new dividend policy will be applied for the first time to the distribution of the profit for the fiscal year 2026. For the fiscal year 2025, the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of €1.00 per share as a transition to the new dividend policy. This currently corresponds to a dividend yield of about 7 percent. Previously, €1.17 per share had been paid as dividend.

The new dividend policy aims to achieve an improved balance between an appropriate profit-sharing for shareholders and Evonik's financial flexibility.

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA* of approximately €1.874 billion in the past fiscal year 2025, with sales of approximately €14.1 billion, a cash conversion rate* of approximately 37%, and a free cash flow* of around €695 million.

The economic environment remains challenging in 2026. Therefore, Evonik expects an adjusted EBITDA* between €1.7 and €2.0 billion for the current fiscal year.

Evonik Industries AG intends to publish final figures for the fiscal year 2025, including the dividend proposal from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, on 4 March 2026, as planned.

*Notes on the key performance indicators (KPIs) used can be found in the Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 of Evonik Industries AG starting on page 322.

The Financial and Sustainability Report 2024 is available at:

https://evonik.finance/financial-and-sustainablity-report-2024

 

Contact/person making the notification:
Christoph Finke
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
+49 201 177-3145
christoph.finke@evonik.com



End of Inside Information

05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Strasse 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 177-01
Fax: +49 (0) 201 177-3475
E-mail: investor-relations@evonik.com
Internet: www.evonik.com
ISIN: DE000EVNK013
WKN: EVNK01
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2271992

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2271992  05-Feb-2026 CET/CEST