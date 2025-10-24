Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tesla Revives Controversial 'Mad Max' Mode Despite Safety Scrutiny

(RTTNews) - In the midst of several regulatory investigations and lawsuits that raise doubts about the safety of its innovative driver-assistance technology, Tesla has reinstated its highly criticized Mad Max driving mode for its Full Self-Driving Supervised system.

As part of the FSD v14.1.2 update, the new mode effectively encourages a more aggressive driving style by allowing faster speeds and more often lane changes than previous settings.

In order to help cars handle heavy traffic more assertively, Tesla first introduced the Mad Max option in 2018, referencing the action movie series known for its reckless driving.

Critics have criticized its return, particularly as the automaker is under pressure from U.S. regulators such as the California Department of Motor Vehicles and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The marketing and operation of Tesla's Autopilot and FSD systems, which have been connected to many accidents and wrongful death claims, are being looked into by both agencies.

According to initial reports, the restored mode has already been seen making rolling stops and going over the speed limit by more than 15 mph, which are actions that forced Tesla to issue a recall in 2022.

Although it still requires that drivers stay vigilant and prepared to take over at any moment, Tesla is still marketing Full Self-Driving as a system that will eventually achieve fully autonomous status in spite of the criticism.

