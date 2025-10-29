Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’360 -1.3%  SPI 17’081 -1.2%  Dow 47’706 0.3%  DAX 24’279 -0.1%  Euro 0.9244 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’704 -0.1%  Gold 3’940 -1.3%  Bitcoin 89’838 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7934 -0.2%  Öl 64.4 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Temenos macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
So verdienen Reiseblogger Geld
Sparen in Fremdwährungen: Ist das ein lohnenswertes Investment?
Ausblick: Alphabet zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
OpenAI und NVIDIA-Aktie: Eigene Chips könnten NVIDIA-Preise um bis zu 30 Prozent unterbieten
Suche...

NVIDIA Aktie 994529 / US67066G1040

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.10.2025 05:56:47

Nvidia Takes $1 Bln Stake In Nokia To Boost AI And 6G Collaboration

NVIDIA
153.88 CHF 1.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - In the latest strategic move for the AI chipmaker, Nokia announced on Tuesday that Nvidia will purchase a $1 billion stake in the Finnish networking company.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will issue more than 166 million new shares, with the money raised going toward funding its AI projects and other business needs.

With Nokia modifying its 5G and 6G software to run on Nvidia's chips, the companies also announced a collaboration to jointly develop next generation 6G technology.

In an effort to strengthen their partnership, Nvidia is also thinking about incorporating Nokia's networking technologies into its plans for AI infrastructure.

The announcement comes as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is giving the keynote address at the company's developer conference in Washington, D.C., where more information about the collaboration is anticipated.

After recent investments in Intel, OpenAI, Wayve, and U.K. cloud provider Nscale, the investment carries on Nvidia's aggressive expansion strategy in the AI ecosystem.

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?