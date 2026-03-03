Apple Explores Deepening Google Partnership For Next-Gen Siri

(RTTNews) - Apple [AAPL] is reportedly asking Google to set up dedicated servers to support a new version of Siri powered by Gemini, the tech giant's latest artificial intelligence models. This move aims to accelerate Apple's AI ambitions while maintaining its strict privacy standards.

According to The Information, Apple is considering relying more heavily on Google's cloud infrastructure to run an upgraded Siri that was previously delayed.

The companies had announced earlier that the next generation of Apple Foundation Models would be built on Google's Gemini AI models and cloud technology, helping enable more personalized Apple Intelligence features. However, it remained unclear whether the revamped Siri would directly utilize Google's cloud systems.

Apple has emphasized that many Apple Intelligence capabilities will continue operating on-device and through its Private Cloud Compute system.

Still, the report suggests the company may require additional external infrastructure to remain competitive in the fast-moving AI landscape.

This development highlights Apple's comparatively cautious infrastructure spending versus rivals such as Microsoft and Amazon, which are pouring billions into AI data centers. Apple's AI services have so far seen limited uptake, with only a fraction of its cloud capacity reportedly in regular use.