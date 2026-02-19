Swiss Re Aktie 12688156 / CH0126881561
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
20.02.2026 00:30:23
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to acquire QBE's Global Trade Credit and Surety business
|
Swiss Re Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Zurich/Sydney, 20 February 2026 – Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance arm of the Swiss Re Group, has agreed to acquire the Global Trade Credit and Surety business of QBE Insurance Group (QBE), subject to regulatory approvals.
Upon successful completion, the acquisition will strengthen Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' primary credit and surety insurance offering and expand its capabilities to address the risk management needs of corporate clients. The transaction supports Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' strategic ambition to diversify its portfolio and capture new growth opportunities.
QBE's Global Trade Credit and Surety business operates through a highly experienced team with a strong presence in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The portfolio is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately USD 200 million.
This specialty insurance line plays a critical role in helping companies manage payment and performance risk arising from their accounts receivable. Globally, this segment of the insurance market generates around USD 19 billion in premium annually, with continued growth potential driven by heightened economic uncertainty, more complex supply chains and rising demand for sophisticated risk transfer solutions.
Ivan Gonzalez, CEO of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, said: "This acquisition marks an important milestone for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. It allows us to expand our offering in this attractive segment by strengthening our global credit and surety platform with a well-managed, profitable portfolio and a highly experienced team. We are excited to build on QBE's market-leading capabilities as we continue to differentiate our offering to help corporate clients navigate the evolving risk landscape."
The transaction is subject to various closing conditions including regulatory approvals, which are likely to take several months. During this phase, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions looks forward to working closely with QBE to ensure continuity for policyholders, brokers, and the team members, who are a key part of this transaction. No financial details of the transaction are being disclosed.
For more information, see QBE's media release: Newsroom | QBE Insurance Group
About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.
About QBE Insurance Group
For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Re Ltd
|Mythenquai 50/60
|8022 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 43 285 71 71
|E-mail:
|Media_Relations@swissre.com
|Internet:
|www.swissre.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126881561
|Valor:
|12688156
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2279020
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2279020 20.02.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Swiss Re AG
|
00:30
|Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to acquire QBE's Global Trade Credit and Surety business (EQS Group)
|
00:30
|Swiss Re Corporate Solutions übernimmt Global Trade Credit and Surety Geschäft von QBE (EQS Group)
|
19.02.26
|Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Nachmittag mit stabiler Tendenz (finanzen.ch)
|
19.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
19.02.26
|Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag fester (finanzen.ch)
|
19.02.26
|Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Donnerstagvormittag gefragt (finanzen.ch)
|
18.02.26
|Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.ch)
|
18.02.26
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI steigt schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Swiss Re AG
|30.01.26
|Swiss Re Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|Swiss Re Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.01.26
|Swiss Re Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.26
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.26
|Swiss Re Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.01.26
|Swiss Re Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|Swiss Re Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.01.26
|Swiss Re Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.26
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.26
|Swiss Re Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.25
|Swiss Re Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.11.25
|Swiss Re Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.25
|Swiss Re Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|Swiss Re Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.09.25
|Swiss Re Buy
|UBS AG
|30.01.26
|Swiss Re Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.01.26
|Swiss Re Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.01.26
|Swiss Re Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.12.25
|Swiss Re Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.12.25
|Swiss Re Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.26
|Swiss Re Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.01.26
|Swiss Re Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.26
|Swiss Re Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.12.25
|Swiss Re Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|Swiss Re Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?
Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:
Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat
Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.
Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich leichter -- SMI nach Rekordhoch letztlich im Minus -- DAX schliesslich schwächer -- Nikkei beendet Handel im Plus - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt nach seiner Rekordjagd abkühlte, steckte der deutsche Leitindex Verluste ein. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|22:58
|Streit um Energie: Orban erhöht Druck auf Ukraine
|22:20
|ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
|22:16