Swiss Re Aktie 12688156 / CH0126881561

20.02.2026 00:30:23

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to acquire QBE's Global Trade Credit and Surety business

Swiss Re
128.18 CHF
Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to acquire QBE's Global Trade Credit and Surety business

20.02.2026 / 00:30 CET/CEST

Zurich/Sydney, 20 February 2026 – Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance arm of the Swiss Re Group, has agreed to acquire the Global Trade Credit and Surety business of QBE Insurance Group (QBE), subject to regulatory approvals.

Upon successful completion, the acquisition will strengthen Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' primary credit and surety insurance offering and expand its capabilities to address the risk management needs of corporate clients. The transaction supports Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' strategic ambition to diversify its portfolio and capture new growth opportunities.

QBE's Global Trade Credit and Surety business operates through a highly experienced team with a strong presence in Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The portfolio is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately USD 200 million.

This specialty insurance line plays a critical role in helping companies manage payment and performance risk arising from their accounts receivable. Globally, this segment of the insurance market generates around USD 19 billion in premium annually, with continued growth potential driven by heightened economic uncertainty, more complex supply chains and rising demand for sophisticated risk transfer solutions.

Ivan Gonzalez, CEO of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, said: "This acquisition marks an important milestone for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. It allows us to expand our offering in this attractive segment by strengthening our global credit and surety platform with a well-managed, profitable portfolio and a highly experienced team. We are excited to build on QBE's market-leading capabilities as we continue to differentiate our offering to help corporate clients navigate the evolving risk landscape."

The transaction is subject to various closing conditions including regulatory approvals, which are likely to take several months. During this phase, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions looks forward to working closely with QBE to ensure continuity for policyholders, brokers, and the team members, who are a key part of this transaction. No financial details of the transaction are being disclosed.

For more information, see QBE's media release: Newsroom | QBE Insurance Group

 

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

 

About QBE Insurance Group
QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) was founded in Townsville, Queensland in 1886 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). QBE is an international insurer and reinsurer organised across three divisions with a local presence in 26 countries.

 

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
 

Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swiss Re Ltd
Mythenquai 50/60
8022 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 43 285 71 71
E-mail: Media_Relations@swissre.com
Internet: www.swissre.com
ISIN: CH0126881561
Valor: 12688156
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2279020

 
End of News EQS News Service

2279020  20.02.2026 CET/CEST

