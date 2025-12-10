Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.12.2025 16:09:53

Swiss Re and RIQ partner to advance risk transfer powered by data and AI

Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Statement
Swiss Re and RIQ partner to advance risk transfer powered by data and AI

10.12.2025 / 16:09 CET/CEST

  • Swiss Re and Reinsurance Intelligence Quotient (RIQ) announce strategic collaboration to jointly develop novel capacity solutions, drive risk origination, and build AI-native capabilities
  • Strategic collaboration increases Swiss Re's engagement in the UAE and strengthens Abu Dhabi's role as a global centre for reinsurance and finance innovation
  • Collaboration leverages Swiss Re's strong data foundation and early adoption of AI

Zurich/Abu Dhabi, 10 December 2025 – Swiss Re and RIQ have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and scale innovative capacity solutions, risk origination opportunities and AI-enabled capabilities across the UAE.

RIQ was launched in June 2025 by global investment company IHC, in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate. Headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), RIQ is building an AI-native reinsurance platform that integrates AI and advanced analytics to improve underwriting accuracy, capacity deployment, and investment management.

Swiss Re and RIQ will collaborate on developing capacity solutions and explore broader areas of cooperation over the medium and long term.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Andreas Berger said: "This collaboration builds on Swiss Re’s deep risk expertise, strong data foundation and early adoption of AI. Together with RIQ, we aim to realise an AI-native reinsurance platform and further strengthen our engagement in this dynamic region. By combining our joint capabilities with the region's strong innovation drive and vibrant insurance market, we can explore novel risk-transfer instruments, creating new ways to support our clients through peak risks."

RIQ's Chief Executive Officer Mark Wilson said: "Swiss Re brings unparalleled expertise and a shared belief in what reinsurance can become when capital, data, and technology converge. Together, we aim to accelerate the development of AI-native infrastructure and structured reinsurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the market."

 

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk – from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 70 offices globally.

About RIQ

Established in 2025, RIQ is building an AI-native reinsurance platform launched by IHC, in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate. Headquartered in ADGM, RIQ is designed to serve global markets with an initial focus on high-growth regions across the Middle East, Asia, and select international jurisdictions. RIQ has received In-Principle Approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, marking a key regulatory milestone that enables the platform to advance toward full operational readiness. With deep capital backing, advanced analytics capabilities, and a long-term commitment to innovation, RIQ will provide reinsurance solutions across Property & Casualty, Life, and specialized segments. By integrating intelligent risk assessment with global capital, RIQ aims to help shape a more resilient and responsive future for reinsurance worldwide.

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access Swiss Re's press releases.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


