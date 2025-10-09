Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.10.2025 23:45:45

Apple's First Foldable IPhone May Feature A Titanium-Aluminum Hybrid Frame

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 18 Fold is expected to feature a hybrid titanium and aluminum frame, according to a new investor note from analyst Jeff Pu dated October 8.

The long-anticipated foldable iPhone, reportedly resembling "two titanium iPhone Airs side by side," will mark Apple's first major step into the foldable market. Pu's report, seen by 9to5Mac, suggests that the device will integrate both metals into its frame design, though he stopped short of revealing further design specifics.

Earlier, Ming-Chi Kuo said the device's hinge would use stainless steel and titanium, while the casing would rely entirely on titanium. Apple currently uses titanium for the iPhone Air, having shifted other models to aluminum this year to improve thermal efficiency.

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Fold will feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal display, placing it between the iPhone mini and iPad mini in size. The model is also rumored to forgo Face ID in favor of Touch ID for biometric authentication.

The foldable's launch will likely coincide with iOS 27, which Bloomberg reports will include software optimizations and new features tailored for the foldable form factor.

Pu's note also reiterated Apple's strong demand outlook for the iPhone 17, exceeding early expectations.

