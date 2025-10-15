Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’530 0.8%  SPI 17’270 0.7%  Dow 46’253 0.0%  DAX 24’181 -0.2%  Euro 0.9281 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’605 1.0%  Gold 4’209 1.6%  Bitcoin 88’251 -2.8%  Dollar 0.7969 -0.5%  Öl 62.4 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Investment-Ikone Peter Lynch gibt zeitlose Tipps für Anleger
SEC öffnet Fondsmarkt: US-Regulierer erlauben erstmals ETFs als Anteilsklasse klassischer Investmentfonds
Ausblick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: ABB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Sartorius öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.10.2025 23:39:09

Tesla Pushes Delaware High Court To Reinstate Musk's $56 Bln Compensation Package

Tesla
351.41 CHF 3.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) urged the Delaware Supreme Court to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay deal, arguing that shareholders had already approved it in one of the most informed votes in Delaware history.

The appeal follows a lower court's decision in January 2024 that voided the package, citing board bias and inadequate disclosure to investors.

Tesla's attorney Jeffrey Wall said reaffirming the shareholder vote would resolve the case, while opposing counsel argued it would set a precedent for endless litigation. The dispute's outcome could reshape Delaware's reputation as a corporate hub, especially as firms like Tesla and Dropbox move to Texas or Nevada over perceptions of judicial hostility toward executives.

Musk, who did not attend the hearing, could still receive tens of billions under a backup $25 billion replacement plan if the original award remains voided. Tesla has since proposed a new $1 trillion compensation plan, signaling faith in Musk's leadership as the company pivots toward robotics and autonomous driving. The court is also reviewing a $345 million legal fee tied to the case, with a ruling expected in the coming months.

Wednesday, TSLA closed at $435.15, up 1.38%, and currently trades after hours at $435.85, up 0.16% on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Tesla

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?