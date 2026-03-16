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KION GROUP Aktie 21642770 / DE000KGX8881

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16.03.2026 23:07:43

EQS-News: KION brings physical AI into live warehouse operations at GTC 2026 in San José, California

KION GROUP
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EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KION brings physical AI into live warehouse operations at GTC 2026 in San José, California (news with additional features)

16.03.2026 / 23:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION brings physical AI into live warehouse operations at GTC 2026 in San José, California

  • Lighthouse physical AI projects move from simulation into live warehouse operations, showing how advanced AI is turning into measurable value for customers
  • KION showcases two core applications: an autonomous industrial truck supporting day-to-day warehouse operations, and AI-based, safety-certified human detection enabling automated trailer loading
  • Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG: “Our customers are facing increasing labor shortage and have a high need to increase operational efficiency. KION solves this challenge with the use of intelligent automated mobile robots and AI-cameras in supply chain operations. Our GXO pilot marks an important step forward in demonstrating how physical AI solutions deliver clear, tangible value for customers.”

 

San José, March 16, 2026 – KION presents two industrial applications of physical AI at GTC 2026 in San José, California. The demonstrations focus on autonomous material handling in operational warehouse environments and on safety-certified human detection for automated trailer loading. It is the next step of the strategic collaboration between KION, NVIDIA, and Accenture, aimed at bringing AI and digital twins to the physical world in the supply chain, driving the integration of AI-driven perception, simulation, and fleet orchestration.

These lighthouse projects mark a transition from simulation-based development to deployment in real-world operations. KION uses NVIDIA's Omniverse platform and the MEGA simulation engine as well as a physical AI-powered digital twin and systems architecture pioneered by Accenture to create digital twins of customer warehouses, enabling virtual commissioning before physical installation. This approach allows scenarios to be tested under variable conditions, including safety-critical situations.

“Our customers are facing increasing labor shortage and have a high need to increase operational efficiency. KION solves this challenge with the use of intelligent automated mobile robots and AI-cameras in supply chain operations,” said Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG. “Our GXO pilot marks an important step forward in demonstrating how physical AI solutions deliver clear, tangible value for customers.”

Autonomous industrial truck at GXO

KION has deployed its first AI-supported autonomous industrial truck at a GXO Logistics warehouse in Épinoy, France. GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, is the leader in tech-enabled fulfillment managing outsourced supply chains, warehousing, and reverse logistics for leading brands across 27 countries. The site, which currently operates more than 200 manual trucks, serves as a pilot environment for KION’s physical AI.

“We’re focused on turning advanced AI into tangible value across our operations and this pilot helps explore what’s possible for the future of supply chain,” said Patrick Kelleher, CEO of GXO Logistics. Before deployment, the warehouse was mapped using spatial scanners and then converted into a digital twin. Now, the truck completes full end-to-end transport missions autonomously in a live warehouse. It detects pallets using AI-based ceiling and onboard cameras before transporting them to defined drop locations. Most importantly: it operates alongside warehouse personnel and manual forklifts – all without human intervention.

Safety certification for human detection

KION is working with NVIDIA on a certification for a functional safety solution that relies on AI-based human detection in warehouse environments. The system uses NVIDIA's Halos foundation model, which detects and localizes humans and industrial trucks, and is fine-tuned with KION's domain-specific data for intralogistics environments. The application is designed for automated trailer loading, a use case demonstrated at CeMAT Shanghai in October 2025. KION's approach uses stationary cameras connected to an NVIDIA edge AI platform. A proof of concept at a live warehouse is planned for later this year.

Synthetic data and edge case simulation

Training AI models for safety-critical applications requires exposure to rare but plausible scenarios. KION generates synthetic training data within virtual environments to prepare systems for so-called long-tail situations: events that occur with very low probability but must still be handled correctly. The virtual warehouse environment allows these scenarios to be simulated without disrupting live operations or requiring physical staging.

More information on NVIDIA's physical AI projects can be found here: 
NVIDIA and Global Robotics Leaders Take Physical AI to the Real World | NVIDIA Newsroom
 

The Company

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers’ supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2024 revenue.

At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kionmediacenter.canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

(fg)
 

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.

 

Further information for media representatives
 
Dr. Christopher Spies
Director Group Communications
Cell +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27
christopher.spies@kiongroup.com
 
Website: www.kiongroup.com/media
 
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | WeChat | TikTok | YouTube		 Further information for investors
 
Raj Junginger
Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942
raj.junginger@kiongroup.com
 
 

 

Additional features:

File: GTC-Case-Forklift_03
File: 1603_KION GROUP AG_Press Release_GTC

16.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Strasse 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2292296

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292296  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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