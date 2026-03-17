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KION GROUP Aktie 21642770 / DE000KGX8881

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17.03.2026 21:21:13

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG successfully places a bond of € 500 million

KION GROUP
41.65 CHF 0.60%
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EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Bond
KION GROUP AG successfully places a bond of € 500 million (news with additional features)

17.03.2026 / 21:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2026

KION GROUP AG successfully places a bond of € 500 million

  • Successful placement of € 500 million
  • Offering to institutional and retail investors, the latter via the secondary market
  • Term of five years, coupon of 4.125 per cent
  • Proceeds to be used to refinance existing liabilities in the short-term rental and leasing business
     

Frankfurt am Main, March 17, 2026 – KION GROUP AG has successfully placed a corporate bond with a total volume of € 500 million on the capital markets. The issue attracted a great deal of attention from investors. By issuing the bond, KION GROUP AG is using the public capital market under its established EMTN program to strengthen the resilience and flexibility of the Group’s financing.

“Our goal was to secure financing for our core short-term rental and leasing business for the medium term, despite a very challenging environment,” said Christian Harm, CFO of KION GROUP AG. “We are very pleased with the support we have received from our investors.”

The unsecured bond, which matures in March 2031, was issued at a price of 99.487% and has an annual coupon of 4.125%. The offering was primarily addressed to institutional investors but is also suitable for retail investors in the secondary market given the denomination of € 1,000.

The proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance existing liabilities in the short-term rental and leasing business to create opportunities for future growth.

 

Bond Data

Maturity March 24, 2031
Volume € 500 million
Term 5 years
Issue price 99.487%
Coupon 4.125%
Denomination € 1,000
ISIN/WKN XS3314910632/ A460GT
Issuer KION GROUP AG
Listing Luxembourg, Regulated Market

Details of the bond program’s structure are available online at:

Bonds and Debt Issuance Program | KION GROUP AG

 

The Company

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers’ supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2024 revenue. At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kionmediacenter. canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

(dl)
 

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.

 

Further information for media representatives
 
Dr. Christopher Spies
Director Group Communications
Cell +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27
christopher.spies@kiongroup.com
 
Website: www.kiongroup.com/media
 
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | WeChat | TikTok | YouTube		 Further information for investors
 
Raj Junginger
Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942
raj.junginger@kiongroup.com
 
 

 

Additional features:

File: 1703_KION GROUP AG_Press Release_Bond
File: KION Bond

17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Strasse 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2293140

 
End of News EQS News Service

2293140  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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