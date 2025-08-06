|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
06.08.2025 09:52:13
EQS-News: Evotec SE to announce first half-year results 2025 on 13 August 2025
|
EQS-News: EVOTEC SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Hamburg, Germany, 06 August 2025:
The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.
Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025
Time: 2.00 pm CEST (1.00 pm BST, 8.00 am EDT)
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides, please register via this link.
The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: Financial Publications - Evotec.
To join via phone, please pre-register via this link. You will then receive a confirmation email with dedicated dial-in details such as telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.
A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialing in via phone is available under this link.
About Evotec SE
Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers’ needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec’s global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Volker Braun
06.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2179930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2179930 06.08.2025 CET/CEST
