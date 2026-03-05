Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.03.2026 18:20:05

EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Dr. Stephanie Cossmann, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2026 / 18:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Cossmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
72.6290511 EUR 29,850.5400 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
72.6291 EUR 29,850.5400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstrasse 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
