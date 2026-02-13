Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9122 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’043 2.5%  Bitcoin 52’928 3.9%  Dollar 0.7677 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Kontroverse um Palantir-Aktie: CEO Karp verteidigt ICE-Zusammenarbeit und US-Behördenprojekte
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
DeepSeek-Affäre: NVIDIA-Aktie rückt in den Fokus des US-Kongresses
Goldman Sachs-Aktie wenig bewegt: Chefjuristin geht nach Epstein-Verbindung
Facebook-Konzern Meta erwägt Gesichtserkennung in seinen Brillen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.02.2026 23:02:06

Apple Rumored To Equip IPhone 18 Pro Models With Custom C2 Modem

Apple
199.65 CHF -4.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is rumored to be equipping its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models with a next-generation in-house C2 modem, further reducing the company's reliance on Qualcomm's 5G chips used in previous iPhone models.

This shift is expected to bring significant improvements in battery life, privacy, and network performance, aligning with Apple's broader strategy of tightly integrating hardware and software.

One of the biggest anticipated benefits of the C2 chip is improved battery efficiency. Apple's earlier custom modems have emphasized power savings through deep integration with iOS and Apple silicon, allowing the processor and modem to work together more intelligently when handling cellular tasks.

While the company has not shared specific performance metrics in past launches, this integration has been credited with extending battery life. With the iPhone 18 Pro also expected to feature a larger battery, the efficiency gains from the C2 modem could further enhance overall endurance.

The new modem is also expected to support Apple's "Limit Precise Location" feature, which reduces how accurately cellular carriers can determine a user's location. When enabled, carriers may only be able to identify a general area, such as a neighborhood, instead of a precise address, without affecting signal quality.

In addition, tighter coordination between the processor and modem could improve responsiveness in congested network conditions by prioritizing time-sensitive data, helping the device perform more smoothly in crowded or low-signal environments.