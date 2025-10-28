Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’360 -1.3%  SPI 17’081 -1.2%  Dow 47’706 0.3%  DAX 24’279 -0.1%  Euro 0.9247 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’704 -0.1%  Gold 3’953 -1.0%  Bitcoin 89’393 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7935 -0.2%  Öl 64.5 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie: Musks xAI treibt Nachfrage nach High-End-Chips mit Milliardenvertrag an
Ausblick: BASF zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Caterpillar zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Boeing präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So hilft die SWOT-Analyse lukrative Investmentchancen zu erkennen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.10.2025 22:26:18

Apple Briefly Tops $4 Trillion Valuation, Joining Microsoft And Nvidia In Historic Club

Apple
213.12 CHF 0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) became the third company in history to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation on Tuesday, joining Microsoft and Nvidia in the exclusive trillion-dollar tier.

Shares rose slightly during early trading, pushing the company past the milestone before closing the day at $3.99 trillion.

Microsoft's market cap also climbed above $4 trillion, reaching $4.03 trillion, driven by the growing value of its $135 billion stake in OpenAI. Nvidia continued its meteoric rise, ending Tuesday at $4.88 trillion, inching closer to the $5 trillion mark.

Despite trailing its tech peers for much of the year, gaining just 7.5 percent in 2025 compared to Nvidia's 50 percent and Alphabet's 42 percent, Apple's momentum has rebounded in recent months. Its iPhone 17 series launch saw strong demand, with the new iPhone Air selling out within minutes in China.

Apple also benefited from a federal court ruling allowing Google to continue paying billions to remain the default search engine on iPhones, bolstering revenue stability. Meanwhile, analysts at Evercore ISI and other firms have upgraded their outlooks, citing robust iPhone sales and stronger consumer sentiment.

Adding to its favorable position, most Apple products remain exempt from U.S. tariffs, and CEO Tim Cook's close ties with President Donald Trump have reportedly helped maintain those exemptions. Cook recently appeared with Trump during his trip to Japan following a state dinner in the U.K.

Over the past month, Apple's stock has outperformed several tech peers, gaining more than 5 percent, compared to Amazon's 3 percent and Meta's 1.5 percent. The company is set to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts expecting over $100 billion in quarterly revenue and continued upside potential.

Monday, AAPL closed at $269, up 0.07%, and currently trades after hours at $268.84, down 0.06% on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten