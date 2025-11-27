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Vodafone Group Aktie 23167722 / GB00BH4HKS39

0.95
CHF
-0.05
CHF
-5.10 %
27.11.2025
SWX
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11.11.2026 10:48:00

Vodafone Group Sell

Vodafone Group
1.27 CHF 0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Das schwache Deutschland-Geschäft der Briten sei durch besseren Lauf in anderen Ländern aufgewogen worden, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstag nach den Zahlen./rob/ag/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

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Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Sell
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
0.95 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell 		Kurs*:
1.39 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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