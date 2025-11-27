Vodafone Group Aktie 23167722 / GB00BH4HKS39
0.95CHF
-0.05CHF
-5.10 %
27.11.2025
SWX
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11.11.2026 10:48:00
Vodafone Group Sell
Vodafone Group
1.27 CHF 0.63%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 95 Pence auf "Sell" belassen. Das schwache Deutschland-Geschäft der Briten sei durch besseren Lauf in anderen Ländern aufgewogen worden, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstag nach den Zahlen./rob/ag/tih;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Sell
|
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|
Analyst:
UBS AG
|
Kursziel:
0.95 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Sell
|
Kurs*:
1.39 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Sell
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Polo Tang
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|10:48
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|08:55
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|10:48
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|08:55
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|08:55
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:48
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|10.11.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Vodafone Group PLC
|0.95
|-5.10%
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