Vodafone Group Aktie 23167722 / GB00BH4HKS39
0.95CHF
-0.05CHF
-5.10 %
27.11.2025
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10.11.2026 09:40:42
Vodafone Group Underweight
Vodafone Group
1.26 CHF -1.49%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence auf "Underweight" belassen. Der Umsatz habe minimal über den Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Akhil Dattani am Dienstag. Das operative Ergebnis und der Schuldenstand hätten sie derweil knapp verfehlt./rob/ag/tih;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:30 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Underweight
|
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
1.00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|
Kurs*:
1.16 £
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-13.46%
|
Rating update:
Underweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
|09:40
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:40
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.09.26
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:40
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.26
|Vodafone Group Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.26
|Vodafone Group Sell
|UBS AG
|17.08.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|11.06.26
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|Vodafone Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.11.25
|Vodafone Group Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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|Vodafone Group PLC
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