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Vodafone Group Aktie 23167722 / GB00BH4HKS39

0.95
CHF
-0.05
CHF
-5.10 %
27.11.2025
SWX
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10.11.2026 09:40:42

Vodafone Group Underweight

Vodafone Group
1.26 CHF -1.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 100 Pence auf "Underweight" belassen. Der Umsatz habe minimal über den Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Akhil Dattani am Dienstag. Das operative Ergebnis und der Schuldenstand hätten sie derweil knapp verfehlt./rob/ag/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2026 / 08:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

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Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Underweight
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
1.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Underweight 		Kurs*:
1.16 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-13.46%
Rating update:
Underweight 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Akhil Dattani 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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