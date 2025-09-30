Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’109 0.9%  SPI 16’749 0.7%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’881 0.6%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’530 0.4%  Gold 3’859 0.6%  Bitcoin 91’070 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 67.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Ermittlungen zu Türgriffen beim Model Y
Bank of America traut der Satelliten-Aktie AST SpaceMobile kräftiges Wachstum zu
Immer weniger Bitcoin verfügbar - Welche Folgen das für Investoren hat
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Apple-Aktie ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nike Aktie 957150 / US6541061031

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.09.2025 23:15:22

Nike Q1 Profit Down 30%

Nike
55.18 CHF -0.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc (NKE) Tuesday reported its results for first quarter, with earnings dropping over 30% from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $727 million or $0.49 per share, down from $1.051 billion or $0.70 per share, last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 1% to $11.720 million from $11.589 million last year.

"This quarter NIKE drove progress through our Win Now actions in our priority areas of North America, Wholesale, and Running," said Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. "While we're getting wins under our belt, we still have work ahead to get all sports, geographies, and channels on a similar path as we manage a dynamic operating environment. I'm confident that we have the right focus in Win Now and that our new alignment in the Sport Offense will be the key to maximizing NIKE, Inc.'s complete portfolio over the long-term."