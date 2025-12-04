IPhone Air Sees Sharpest Early Resale Value Drop In Years, New Data Shows

(RTTNews) - Apple's (AAPL) iPhone Air is seeing a big drop in resale value right after its launch, more than any recent iPhone model. In fact, some versions are losing almost half their original price within just ten weeks.

According to new data from SellCell, which looked at real-time trade-in offers from over 40 buyback companies in the U.S., there's a pretty stark difference between the iPhone 17 lineup and the Air model.

The findings indicate that the iPhone 17 series has an average price drop of 34.6 percent, which is actually better than the 39 percent decline we saw with last year's iPhone 16.

On the other hand, the iPhone Air has struggled a lot more, with an average decline of 44.3 percent across all its storage options. The depreciation ranges from 40.3 percent to 47.7 percent, and the 1TB version is the worst offender among all devices looked at.

SellCell points out that no iPhone has lost value this quickly since the iPhone 14 Plus and some iPhone 13 mini models.

On a brighter note, the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro Max variants are holding up much better, with depreciation rates between 26.1 and 30.3 percent, and all the Pro models managed to stay under 40 percent.

In stark contrast, the iPhone Air is sitting at the bottom of the list. Unlike the iPhone 17 series, which seems to stabilize around the tenth week, the Air's value keeps dropping, hinting at a shaky resale market for Apple's latest mid-tier device.