EQS-News: EcoVadis awards KION Group Platinum rating for sustainability commitment for the first time

EcoVadis awards KION Group Platinum rating for sustainability commitment for the first time

Major success: KION Group receives EcoVadis Platinum medal for the first time, placing it among the top one percent of more than 150,000 companies assessed

Outstanding sustainability performance with 86 out of 100 points; an increase of 10 points year-on-year (2024: Gold)

Frankfurt am Main, October 08, 2025 – In September 2025, KION Group received the highest award from EcoVadis, the Platinum rating, for the first time. With 86 out of a possible 100 points, it significantly exceeded the previous year's performance (76 points and the Gold medal).

The KION Group is among the top one percent of the more than 150,000 companies rated by EcoVadis. The Group is following in the footsteps of its well-established brands, Linde Material Handling EMEA and STILL EMEA, which were awarded Platinum once again in 2025. This positive Group-wide development highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to its sustainability strategy.

EcoVadis' sustainability ratings are an important indicator for stakeholders of companies, particularly for suppliers and customers, and take into account criteria from the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, based on international corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards.

Valeria Gargiulo, Chief People & Sustainability Officer of KION GROUP AG, says: “EcoVadis Platinum is an outstanding achievement by the KION team. It confirms that we are on the right track with the implementation of our sustainability strategy across all brands. The KION Group is not only a driver of innovation in intelligent supply chain solutions, but has also positioned itself and its brands at the forefront of the industry with its sustainability management.”

Achieving the Platinum medal for the first time underscores the progress made in all assessment categories. This includes, among other things, improved ESG reporting, additional certifications beyond ISO standards, and the continued Group-wide efforts to consistently align economic activities with social, environmental, and ethical standards.

Matthias Sieber, Vice President, Sustainability & HSE, adds: “This award recognizes the ongoing commitment of our entire workforce to not only consistently pursue our sustainability goals, but also to continue improving our performance in the future. EcoVadis sets standards for responsible and transparent business practices, against which we want to continue to measure ourselves. We are proud to be among the top one percent of companies assessed this year with our Platinum rating.”

More on sustainability at the KION Group:

We are moved by sustainability | KION GROUP AG

The Company

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers’ supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2023. Based on revenue for the year 2023, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2023 revenue.

At the end of 2024, more than 1.9 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.5 billion in the 2024 financial year.

You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kion-mediacenter.canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.

