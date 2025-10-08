KION GROUP Aktie 21642770 / DE000KGX8881
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
08.10.2025 09:34:23
EQS-News: EcoVadis awards KION Group Platinum rating for sustainability commitment for the first time
|
EQS-News: KION GROUP AG
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
EcoVadis awards KION Group Platinum rating for sustainability commitment for the first time
Frankfurt am Main, October 08, 2025 – In September 2025, KION Group received the highest award from EcoVadis, the Platinum rating, for the first time. With 86 out of a possible 100 points, it significantly exceeded the previous year's performance (76 points and the Gold medal).
The KION Group is among the top one percent of the more than 150,000 companies rated by EcoVadis. The Group is following in the footsteps of its well-established brands, Linde Material Handling EMEA and STILL EMEA, which were awarded Platinum once again in 2025. This positive Group-wide development highlights the company’s steadfast commitment to its sustainability strategy.
EcoVadis' sustainability ratings are an important indicator for stakeholders of companies, particularly for suppliers and customers, and take into account criteria from the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, based on international corporate social responsibility (CSR) standards.
Valeria Gargiulo, Chief People & Sustainability Officer of KION GROUP AG, says: “EcoVadis Platinum is an outstanding achievement by the KION team. It confirms that we are on the right track with the implementation of our sustainability strategy across all brands. The KION Group is not only a driver of innovation in intelligent supply chain solutions, but has also positioned itself and its brands at the forefront of the industry with its sustainability management.”
Achieving the Platinum medal for the first time underscores the progress made in all assessment categories. This includes, among other things, improved ESG reporting, additional certifications beyond ISO standards, and the continued Group-wide efforts to consistently align economic activities with social, environmental, and ethical standards.
Matthias Sieber, Vice President, Sustainability & HSE, adds: “This award recognizes the ongoing commitment of our entire workforce to not only consistently pursue our sustainability goals, but also to continue improving our performance in the future. EcoVadis sets standards for responsible and transparent business practices, against which we want to continue to measure ourselves. We are proud to be among the top one percent of companies assessed this year with our Platinum rating.”
More on sustainability at the KION Group:
The Company
KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers’ supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide.
The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2023. Based on revenue for the year 2023, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2023 revenue.
At the end of 2024, more than 1.9 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.5 billion in the 2024 financial year.
You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://kion-mediacenter.canto.global/v/MediaCenter/ as well as on our respective brands’ websites.
(dl)
Disclaimer
This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.
Further information for media representatives
Further Information for Investors
Raj Junginger
Website: www.kiongroup.com/media
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | WeChat | TikTok | YouTube
Additional features:
File: 251008_KION GROUP AG PM EcoVadis Platinum_EN
File: ecovadis-teaser-2025
08.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Strasse 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 20110-0
|E-mail:
|info@kiongroup.com
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
|WKN:
|KGX888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2209912
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2209912 08.10.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AG
|
09:34
|EQS-News: EcoVadis awards KION Group Platinum rating for sustainability commitment for the first time (EQS Group)
|
09:34
|EQS-News: EcoVadis verleiht KION Group erstmals Platin für Nachhaltigkeitsengagement (EQS Group)
|
03.10.25
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
30.09.25
|KION GROUP-Aktie: Was Analysten im September vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
|
30.09.25
|MDAX-Papier KION GROUP-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in KION GROUP von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
29.09.25
|EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hans Michael Larsson, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
29.09.25
|EQS-DD: KION GROUP AG: Hans Michael Larsson, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu KION GROUP AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.10.25
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.25
|KION GROUP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.10.25
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.25
|KION GROUP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|06.10.25
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.10.25
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.25
|KION GROUP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.02.24
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.01.24
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.01.24
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.01.24
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.01.24
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.09.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.09.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.07.25
|KION GROUP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulse fehlen: SMI mit leichten Gewinnen -- DAX verzeichnet moderates Plus -- Asiens Börsen schwächer - Nikkei kommt nach Rekordfahrt zurück
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit einem leichten Plus. In Deutschland sind ebenfalls leichte Gewinne zu sehen. In Asien zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}