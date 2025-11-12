Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ausblick: Wienerberger vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie zwischen Euphorie und Fundamentaldaten: VC-Gründer ordnet Vergleich zur Dotcom-Blase ein
Emerging Markets-ETFs: Chancen nutzen, Risiken verstehen
Ausblick: Wacker Neuson legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: ProSiebenSat1 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

12.11.2025 23:47:58

Apple Rolls Out Digital ID Feature Using U.S. Passport Data In Apple Wallet

Apple
218.59 CHF 0.14%
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has introduced Digital ID, a new feature that lets users create a secure, device-stored form of identification in Apple Wallet using information from a U.S. passport.

The ID can then be presented with an iPhone or Apple Watch, starting with in-person verification at TSA checkpoints across more than 250 U.S. airports as part of a beta rollout.

Digital ID expands access for users who don't have a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or state ID, though it isn't a replacement for a physical passport and can't be used for international travel. Apple executives said the launch builds on strong demand for digital driver's licenses and state IDs added to Wallet in 2022.

To set up a Digital ID, users scan the photo page of their passport, read its embedded chip with their iPhone, and complete biometric verification through selfies and movement prompts. The encrypted ID information remains stored on the device, and Apple emphasized that it cannot track where or when users present their ID.

When using Digital ID, users hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a supported reader, review the requested data, and confirm with Face ID or Touch ID. Only the necessary information is shared, and devices never need to be handed over.

Apple plans to expand acceptance of age and identity checks for businesses and online platforms. The company continues to expand support for digital driver's licenses and state IDs, now available in 12 states, Puerto Rico, and recently Japan.

Wednesday AAPL closed at $273.47, or 0.65% lower, and currently trades at $273.67 or 0.05% higher on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

12.11.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
10.11.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
12.11.25 Zoll-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
12.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.11.2025
12.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000er-Marke zurückerobert
11.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’345.20 19.25 BA8S6U
Short 13’597.74 13.81 SPZB3U
Short 14’147.07 8.64 BOKS7U
SMI-Kurs: 12’793.74 12.11.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’287.18 19.85 S5YBIU
Long 11’992.00 13.51 SRKBVU
Long 11’503.35 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 218.59 0.14% Apple Inc.

Apple am 12.11.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien unter der Lupe: Was RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS jetzt bewegt
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz hoher Rückstellungen
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
Auf und Ab bei DroneShield-Aktie: Anleger stecken nach Pannen-Meldung zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Siemens-Aktie mit Plus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia mit positiven Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan bei resistenter Hypertonie
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:37 US-Münzanstalt prägt letzten Penny
23:36 G7-Gruppe kritisiert China für Russland-Unterstützung
23:21 WDH: Cisco nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu
23:17 Cisco wird nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu
23:15 Grundsatzeinigung im Streit um Wehrdienst-Reform
22:53 ROUNDUP/Neue Mails zu Epstein: Demokraten erhöhen Druck auf Trump
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Rekordhoch - Nasdaq hinkt weiter nach
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erreicht Rekordhoch - Nasdaq hinkt weiter nach
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Siemens auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 245 Euro
21:53 VW-Aktie im Blick: Tochter Audi will offenbar ab 2030 um Formel-1-Titel fahren