Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882
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Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,80 auf 10,70 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator resümierte am Montag die Berichtssaison der europäischen Immobilienbranche. Er sieht vor allem positive Trends im Bereich KI-Rechenzentren und Logistik, weshalb er CTP, Merlin, Warehouses de Pauw, Tritax Big Box und Segro zum Kauf empfiehlt - letztere nun neu. Aber auch Vonovia zählt zu seinen Favoriten. Die Bewertungen im Sektor lägen klar unter dem historischen Durchschnittsniveau./ag/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
10.70 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
9.59 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
11.57%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
9.63 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.11%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
26.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX verliert zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
18.05.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
08.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
08.05.26
|Börse Frankfurt: So steht der SDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
04.05.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
04.05.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
29.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX-Anleger greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|09:28
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:28
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:28
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.05.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.05.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8.77
|-0.44%
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