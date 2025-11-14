Walmart Aktie 984101 / US9311421039
14.11.2025 14:42:35
Walmart Names John Furner New CEO As Doug McMillon To Retire
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Friday announced that its board of directors have appointed John Furner as its new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective February 1, 2026.
He will be succeeding Doug McMillon who will be retiring on January 31, 2026 but will remain on the board of directors until the next annual shareholders' meeting to ensure a smooth transition.
Furner began his career as an hourly associate in Walmart in 1993 and has gone on to hold leadership roles across merchandising, operations, and sourcing. Most recently he was the executive chief of Walmart U.S.
In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading at $99.75, down 2.75% on the New York Stock Exchange.
|29.10.25
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.25
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.09.25
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.25
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
