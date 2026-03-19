Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’460 -2.4%  SPI 17’379 -2.4%  Dow 46’021 -0.4%  DAX 22’840 -2.8%  Euro 0.9129 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’614 -2.1%  Gold 4’656 -3.7%  Bitcoin 55’482 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7884 -0.6%  Öl 108.7 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Roche1203204
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktie im Blick: NVIDIA erwägt offenbar eine Open-Source-Plattform für KI-Agenten
Ausblick: Xpeng legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Vincorion-Aktie vor dem IPO: Rückenwind für Rüstungswerte durch starkes Marktumfeld
Equinor-Aktie weit im Plus: Knackt der Energieriese jetzt das Rekordhoch von 2008?
Uber steigt für autonome Flotte bei VW-Partner Rivian ein - So reagieren die Aktien
Suche...
eToro entdecken

NVIDIA Aktie 994529 / US67066G1040

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.03.2026 23:04:57

NVIDIA Launches Vera CPU For Agentic AI Workloads

NVIDIA
141.34 CHF -1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has introduced its new Vera CPU, describing it as the first processor built specifically for agentic artificial intelligence and reinforcement learning, with performance that is 50 percent faster and twice as efficient as traditional rack-scale CPUs.

The new processor features 88 custom-designed NVIDIA Olympus cores and delivers up to 1.2 terabytes per second of memory bandwidth using LPDDR5X memory, while supporting high AI throughput for workloads such as coding assistants, orchestration services, analytics pipelines and reinforcement learning systems.

Jensen Huang said Vera arrives at a critical point for AI infrastructure as systems increasingly shift toward reasoning-based and autonomous AI applications, adding that CPUs are now central to driving large-scale AI performance rather than simply supporting models.

NVIDIA said leading cloud and hyperscale customers planning deployments include Alibaba Cloud, Meta Platforms, Oracle, ByteDance and CoreWeave, while manufacturing partners include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro.

The company also unveiled a Vera CPU rack integrating 256 liquid-cooled processors capable of supporting more than 22,500 concurrent CPU environments, designed for large-scale AI factory deployments.

NVIDIA said Vera is already in full production and will be available from partners in the second half of 2026.

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten