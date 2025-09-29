Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.09.2025 20:44:26

NVIDIA Launches Open Newton Physics Engine And Isaac GR00T N1.6 At CoRL

NVIDIA
145.63 CHF 3.63%
(RTTNews) - At the Conference on Robot Learning, NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced significant robotics advancements, including the latest open Isaac GR00T N1.6 reasoning vision language action model and the open-source Newton Physics Engine, along with new AI infrastructure to speed up the development of physical AI.

Co-developed with Google DeepMind and Disney Research, the Newton engine is an open-source, GPU-accelerated physics framework that is currently in beta testing and overseen by the Linux Foundation.

Together with partners LG and Neura Robotics, GR00T N1.6 incorporates Cosmos Reason to convert natural commands into sequential robot actions.

NVIDIA also highlighted its growing role in robotics research and industry adoption by introducing new Cosmos foundation models, a dexterous grasping workflow, and Jetson Thor for real-time AI inference.

NVDA is currently trading $181.66, up $3.47 or 1.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

