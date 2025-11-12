HENSOLDT Aktie 56875079 / DE000HAG0005
12.11.2025 10:25:05
EQS-DD: HENSOLDT AG: Oliver Dörre, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Str. 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101742 12.11.2025 CET/CEST
