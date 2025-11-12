Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-DD: HENSOLDT AG: Oliver Dörre, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2025 / 10:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Dörre

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HENSOLDT AG

b) LEI
894500686FYLLZD3M624 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000HAG0005

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.85 EUR 17,970.00 EUR
90.00 EUR 117,000.00 EUR
87.60 EUR 87,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.0280 EUR 222,570.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt
MIC: FRAA


