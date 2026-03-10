Gerresheimer Aktie 3138496 / DE000A0LD6E6
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
10.03.2026 21:33:33
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting
Duesseldorf, March 10, 2026. Following today's consultation with its auditor, Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") has concluded that the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year will not be published by March 31, 2026, but later.
The preparation of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is delayed because the ongoing investigations by a second external auditing firm into business transactions in financial years 2024 and 2025 and the preparation of the documents required for the audit are taking longer than expected. The Management Board aims to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.
The delay in the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is expected to result in the exclusion of Gerresheimer shares from the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse AG.
As a result of the later publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, the publication of the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026, which was announced for April 16, 2026, will also be postponed. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.
As a result of the later disclosure of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements, the Company's Annual General Meeting cannot take place on June 3, 2026, as originally scheduled. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.
The Company has entered into discussions with its creditors to agree on an extension of the submission requirements for the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year as specified in the financing agreements.
_______________________
End of inside information
Contact Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
Media
Jutta Lorberg
End of Inside Information
10-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerresheimer AG
|Peter-Müller-Str. 3
|40468 Duesseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-00
|Fax:
|+49-(0)211/61 81-121
|E-mail:
|gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
|Internet:
|http://www.gerresheimer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD6E6
|WKN:
|A0LD6E
|Indices:
|SDAX (Aktie)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2289182
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2289182 10-March-2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG
Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG
|24.02.26
|Gerresheimer Sell
|UBS AG
|16.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.26
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.02.26
|Gerresheimer Sell
|UBS AG
|16.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.26
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.02.26
|Gerresheimer Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.26
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.01.26
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.12.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.25
|Gerresheimer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.02.26
|Gerresheimer Sell
|UBS AG
|12.02.26
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.26
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.01.26
|Gerresheimer Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.12.25
|Gerresheimer Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.26
|Gerresheimer Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.02.26
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.02.26
|Gerresheimer Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kräftig im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.