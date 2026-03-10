Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Gerresheimer Aktie 3138496 / DE000A0LD6E6

10.03.2026 21:33:33

EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

Gerresheimer
17.63 CHF 4.23%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Annual Report / Postponement of the publication
Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

10-March-2026 / 21:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG: Publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements only after March 31, 2026, exclusion from the SDAX, postponement of the Annual General Meeting

Duesseldorf, March 10, 2026. Following today's consultation with its auditor, Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6, "Gerresheimer") has concluded that the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year will not be published by March 31, 2026, but later.

The preparation of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is delayed because the ongoing investigations by a second external auditing firm into business transactions in financial years 2024 and 2025 and the preparation of the documents required for the audit are taking longer than expected. The Management Board aims to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year in June 2026.

The delay in the publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements is expected to result in the exclusion of Gerresheimer shares from the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse AG.

As a result of the later publication of the 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, the publication of the Quarterly Statement for the first quarter of 2026, which was announced for April 16, 2026, will also be postponed. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.

As a result of the later disclosure of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements, the Company's Annual General Meeting cannot take place on June 3, 2026, as originally scheduled. The Company will announce a new date as soon as possible.

The Company has entered into discussions with its creditors to agree on an extension of the submission requirements for the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year as specified in the financing agreements.

_______________________

End of inside information
 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

 

Media

Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com



End of Inside Information

10-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: SDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289182

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2289182  10-March-2026 CET/CEST

24.02.26 Gerresheimer Sell UBS AG
16.02.26 Gerresheimer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Gerresheimer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.26 Gerresheimer Underperform Bernstein Research
12.02.26 Gerresheimer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
