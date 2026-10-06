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06.10.2026 20:14:42
CrowdStrike Launches Global Cybersecurity Program With Amazon And NVIDIA
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) announced its fourth annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, a global program launched with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA (NVDA) to support startups developing cybersecurity solutions for the agentic era. Applications are now open worldwide.
Applications are open until November 2, 2026, with the eight-week program running from January 11 to March 8, 2027. The program offers startups technical mentorship, business development, and go-to-market support from CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA. Participants will also gain access to CrowdStrike's Falcon tools and Marketplace, AWS partner and Marketplace support, and NVIDIA Inception's technical training and developer resources.
At the end of the program, up to 10 startups will pitch live at RSAC 2027 from April 5-8, where a winner will be selected. Outstanding startups may also receive investment consideration from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The Accelerator has supported more than 90 startups, whose companies have raised nearly $1 billion and seen several acquisitions. Recent alumni have reported strong growth, funding, partnerships, and acquisitions.
On the Nasdaq, the shares for CrowdStrike were trading 2.47 percent higher at $279.40.
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