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06.10.2026 20:14:42

CrowdStrike Launches Global Cybersecurity Program With Amazon And NVIDIA

NVIDIA
200.97 CHF 1.82%
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(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) announced its fourth annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, a global program launched with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA (NVDA) to support startups developing cybersecurity solutions for the agentic era. Applications are now open worldwide.

Applications are open until November 2, 2026, with the eight-week program running from January 11 to March 8, 2027. The program offers startups technical mentorship, business development, and go-to-market support from CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA. Participants will also gain access to CrowdStrike's Falcon tools and Marketplace, AWS partner and Marketplace support, and NVIDIA Inception's technical training and developer resources.

At the end of the program, up to 10 startups will pitch live at RSAC 2027 from April 5-8, where a winner will be selected. Outstanding startups may also receive investment consideration from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The Accelerator has supported more than 90 startups, whose companies have raised nearly $1 billion and seen several acquisitions. Recent alumni have reported strong growth, funding, partnerships, and acquisitions.

On the Nasdaq, the shares for CrowdStrike were trading 2.47 percent higher at $279.40.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4573 19.03.2027 154717222
Long 12.2029 18.12.2026 155498013
Long 80.5389 18.12.2026 156740746
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.191 11.04 161161529
Long 11.186 5.83 160644806
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.0648 10.44 145246028
Short 11.5056 5.05 156082408
Short 16.7789 2.57 155882012
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -22.84 116116852
Long 10 -63.74 143965836
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Givaudan: Auf den Geschmack gekommen

Der Aromen- und Duftstoffhersteller hat sich zuletzt vom breiten Markt absetzen können. Mit den Neunmonatszahlen könnte Givaudan den nächsten Schub nach oben auslösen.

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