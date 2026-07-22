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Apple Aktie 908440 / US0378331005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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22.07.2026 23:45:03

Apple Reportedly Planning Broad Mac Refresh With OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro

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(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) seems to be gearing up for a significant refresh of its Mac lineup over the next couple of years. This includes their first MacBook Pro featuring an OLED touchscreen, updated Macs powered by new M-series chips, plus a new budget-friendly laptop.

Reports suggest that the rollout kicks off this fall with some refreshed entry-level models like the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac, which will be equipped with the M6 and M5 chips, respectively.

Then, between late 2026 and early 2027, we can expect redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring OLED touchscreens, some new macOS interface tweaks, and either M5 Pro or M5 Max processors. There's even talk of a revamped entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M7 chip slated for 2027.

On top of that, Apple is also working on a MacBook Neo with the A19 Pro chip, more memory, and some fresh color options. Other updates in the pipeline include refreshed 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models expected in early 2027, along with new Mac mini and Mac Studio versions, provided they can sort out the memory supplies. Plus, future OLED versions of both the MacBook Air and iMac are in the works.

This expanded roadmap comes as the demand for computers that can handle AI tasks ramps up. Apparently, Apple is already testing the OLED MacBook Pro internally with macOS 27.1 in anticipation of its launch.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4318 18.09.2026 151134601
Long 12.2725 19.03.2027 156468386
Long 105.5436 18.09.2026 159033024
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.0354 11.26 157882376
Long 11.4721 5.66 159033059
Long 20.2968 1.65 159033503
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.0354 10.80 156742539
Short 9.9569 6.77 156467607
Short 18.195 2.33 159032601
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -64.09 112514929
Long 10 -38.62 135581371
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

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