13.10.2025 23:53:27

Apple Rebrands Streaming Service Apple TV+ To Apple TV

Apple
199.23 CHF -0.67%
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has renamed its streaming service Apple TV+ to simply Apple TV, aligning it with its existing smart TV device and app of the same name.

The change was quietly revealed in a press release announcing the streaming debut of "F1: The Movie."

Launched in 2019 with hits like The Morning Show, the platform has since grown into a major streaming contender, earning over 550 awards and 2,500+ nominations, including for Ted Lasso, Severance, and Coda, which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

This marks Apple's first name change for the service, following similar rebranding trends by rivals such as HBO Max and Paramount+, as the company continues to expand its slate of acclaimed originals across film and television.

AAPL closed at $247.66, up 0.97%, and is currently trading after hours at $247.27, down 0.16% on the NasdaqGS.

