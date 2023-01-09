Vodafone Group Aktie 23167722 / GB00BH4HKS39
1.01EUR
1.01EUR
0.00%
09.01.2023
CHN
09.12.2024 08:23:16
Vodafone Group Neutral
Vodafone Group
0.82 CHF 2.88%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Vodafone von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 83 Pence gesenkt. Das Vertrauen in den Wachstums- und Renditebeitrag des Deutschlandgeschäfts sei gesunken, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Branchenanalyse./ag/gl;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2024 / 05:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
0.83 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
0.72 £
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
15.09%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC
