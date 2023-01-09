Vodafone Group 0.82 CHF 2.88% Charts

Analysen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Vodafone von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 83 Pence gesenkt. Das Vertrauen in den Wachstums- und Renditebeitrag des Deutschlandgeschäfts sei gesunken, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Branchenanalyse./ag/gl;

