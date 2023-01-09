Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.12.2024 08:23:16

Vodafone Group Neutral

Vodafone Group
0.82 CHF 2.88%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Vodafone von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 83 Pence gesenkt. Das Vertrauen in den Wachstums- und Renditebeitrag des Deutschlandgeschäfts sei gesunken, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lee in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Branchenanalyse./ag/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2024 / 05:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Neutral
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
0.83 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
0.72 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.09%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
08:23 Vodafone Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.24 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
25.11.24 Vodafone Group Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.11.24 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.11.24 Vodafone Group Halten DZ BANK
mehr Analysen
