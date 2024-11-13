Inditex Aktie 24956043 / ES0148396007
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Inditex Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 50 auf 52 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Richard Chamberlain beschäftigte sich in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Branchenanalyse mit der Erkenntnis, dass Textilhändler ihre Lieferketten ins näherliegende Ausland verlagern. Inditex sei dafür ein Paradebeispiel, doch auch andere Unternehmen wie H&M oder Marks & Spencer zögen mittlerweile nach. Für Inditex erhöhte er seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Jahre 2025 und 2026 in der Erwartung, dass das dritte Quartal stark zu Ende gegangen ist. Der schwache Euro sollte dem Händler von Vorteil sein./tih/ag;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.11.2024 / 00:45 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Sector Perform
|
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|
Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|
Kursziel:
52.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|
Kurs*:
51.06 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
1.84%
|
Rating update:
Sector Perform
|
Kurs aktuell:
50.89 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.18%
|
Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|07:32
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.24
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:32
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.24
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.09.24
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.24
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.09.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.06.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.06.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:32
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.09.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.09.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|46.94
|-6.49%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|07:35
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
IONOS Buy
|07:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Siemens Energy Buy
|07:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|07:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Telekom Buy
|07:33
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BP Buy
|07:33
|
RBC Capital Markets
Zalando Outperform
|07:32
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Swiss Re Neutral