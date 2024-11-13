Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Inditex Aktie 24956043 / ES0148396007

46.94
CHF
-3.26
CHF
-6.49%
13.11.2024
BRX
18.11.2024

Inditex Sector Perform

Inditex
46.94 CHF -6.49%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 50 auf 52 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Richard Chamberlain beschäftigte sich in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Branchenanalyse mit der Erkenntnis, dass Textilhändler ihre Lieferketten ins näherliegende Ausland verlagern. Inditex sei dafür ein Paradebeispiel, doch auch andere Unternehmen wie H&M oder Marks & Spencer zögen mittlerweile nach. Für Inditex erhöhte er seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Jahre 2025 und 2026 in der Erwartung, dass das dritte Quartal stark zu Ende gegangen ist. Der schwache Euro sollte dem Händler von Vorteil sein./tih/ag;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2024 / 17:51 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.11.2024 / 00:45 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
52.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform 		Kurs*:
51.06 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.84%
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
50.89 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.18%
Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

