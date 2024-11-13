NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 50 auf 52 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Richard Chamberlain beschäftigte sich in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Branchenanalyse mit der Erkenntnis, dass Textilhändler ihre Lieferketten ins näherliegende Ausland verlagern. Inditex sei dafür ein Paradebeispiel, doch auch andere Unternehmen wie H&M oder Marks & Spencer zögen mittlerweile nach. Für Inditex erhöhte er seine Gewinnschätzungen für die Jahre 2025 und 2026 in der Erwartung, dass das dritte Quartal stark zu Ende gegangen ist. Der schwache Euro sollte dem Händler von Vorteil sein./tih/ag;