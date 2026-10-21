Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882
6.57CHF
0.33CHF
5.22 %
17:13:07
BRXC
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
21.10.2026 10:11:01
Grand City Properties Hold
Grand City Properties
6.57 CHF 5.22%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Grand City betrachte die 20-Prozent-Beteiligung am Immobilienkonzern LEG als Finanzinvestment, das attraktive Renditen und eine nennenswerte Gewinnsteigerung verspreche, schrieb Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2026 / 08:02 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
9.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
7.08 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
27.12%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
7.12 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.40%
|
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
15:58
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
15.10.26
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX fällt am Mittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
14.10.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:01
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.08.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|6.58
|5.25%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:13
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca Overweight
|14:46
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GSK Underweight
|14:45
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Sanofi Neutral
|14:40
|
Bernstein Research
Engie Outperform
|14:40
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Engie Overweight
|14:38
|
UBS AG
Apple Neutral
|14:25
|
DZ BANK
EssilorLuxottica Kaufen