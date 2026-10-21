FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Grand City betrachte die 20-Prozent-Beteiligung am Immobilienkonzern LEG als Finanzinvestment, das attraktive Renditen und eine nennenswerte Gewinnsteigerung verspreche, schrieb Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl;