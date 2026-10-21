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Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882

6.57
CHF
0.33
CHF
5.22 %
17:13:07
BRXC
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21.10.2026 10:11:01

Grand City Properties Hold

Grand City Properties
6.57 CHF 5.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 9 Euro belassen. Grand City betrachte die 20-Prozent-Beteiligung am Immobilienkonzern LEG als Finanzinvestment, das attraktive Renditen und eine nennenswerte Gewinnsteigerung verspreche, schrieb Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2026 / 08:02 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

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Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
9.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold 		Kurs*:
7.08 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
27.12%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
7.12 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26.40%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

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