EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Uwe Röhrhoff takes over as interim CEO for Dietmar Siemssen 

Gerresheimer: Uwe Röhrhoff takes over as interim CEO for Dietmar Siemssen



28.10.2025 / 16:10 CET/CEST

Industry expert with many years of experience in the sector, including around 26 years in management positions at Gerresheimer

Dietmar Siemssen to step down as CEO by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board

New formation of the Management Board

Duesseldorf, October 28, 2025. The Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries has appointed Uwe Röhrhoff as interim CEO of the company's Management Board, effective November 1, 2025. He succeeds Dietmar Siemssen, who, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, will step down as CEO of Gerresheimer AG on October 31, 2025. Uwe Röhrhoff is familiar with Gerresheimer from his previous 26 years with the company from 1991 to 2017. He was appointed to the Management Board in 2003 and served as CEO of Gerresheimer from 2010 to 2017. Most recently, he worked as a consultant and supervisory board member for various companies. The experienced industry expert holds supervisory board mandates at Klöckner & Co. SE and Röchling SE & Co. KG, among others. The appointment of Uwe Röhrhoff as interim CEO completes the new formation of Gerresheimer's Management Board for the time being.

“We are delighted to have gained Uwe Röhrhoff, a proven industry expert, as interim CEO,” said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG. “As former CEO of Gerresheimer, he is extremely knowledgeable about the company and has a very clear understanding of the business and its challenges.”

Dietmar Siemssen steps down as CEO after seven years

Röhrhoff succeeds Dietmar Siemssen, who, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, will step down as CEO on October 31, after seven years in office. He is thus paving the way for a personnel change at the top of the MDAX company.

“We would like to thank Dietmar Siemssen for his commitment and contribution to the strategic development of Gerresheimer,” said Dr. Axel Herberg. “Under his leadership, the company has transformed itself from a volume supplier to a provider of high-value systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industries.”

Newly formed Management Board

The appointment of Uwe Röhrhoff as interim CEO completes the personnel changes to Gerresheimer's Management Board for the time being. In September 2025, Wolf Lehmann replaced Dr. Bernd Metzner as CFO. On November 1, 2025, Uwe Röhrhoff will succeed Dietmar Siemssen as CEO and Achim Schalk will succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhard as a member of the Management Board.

