28.10.2025 16:10:03

EQS-News: Gerresheimer: Uwe Röhrhoff takes over as interim CEO for Dietmar Siemssen 

Gerresheimer
26.39 CHF -2.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Gerresheimer: Uwe Röhrhoff takes over as interim CEO for Dietmar Siemssen 

28.10.2025 / 16:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer: Uwe Röhrhoff takes over as interim CEO for Dietmar Siemssen 

  • Industry expert with many years of experience in the sector, including around 26 years in management positions at Gerresheimer
  • Dietmar Siemssen to step down as CEO by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board
  • New formation of the Management Board

Duesseldorf, October 28, 2025. The Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries has appointed Uwe Röhrhoff as interim CEO of the company's Management Board, effective November 1, 2025. He succeeds Dietmar Siemssen, who, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, will step down as CEO of Gerresheimer AG on October 31, 2025. Uwe Röhrhoff is familiar with Gerresheimer from his previous 26 years with the company from 1991 to 2017. He was appointed to the Management Board in 2003 and served as CEO of Gerresheimer from 2010 to 2017. Most recently, he worked as a consultant and supervisory board member for various companies. The experienced industry expert holds supervisory board mandates at Klöckner & Co. SE and Röchling SE & Co. KG, among others. The appointment of Uwe Röhrhoff as interim CEO completes the new formation of Gerresheimer's Management Board for the time being.

“We are delighted to have gained Uwe Röhrhoff, a proven industry expert, as interim CEO,” said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG. “As former CEO of Gerresheimer, he is extremely knowledgeable about the company and has a very clear understanding of the business and its challenges.”

Dietmar Siemssen steps down as CEO after seven years

Röhrhoff succeeds Dietmar Siemssen, who, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, will step down as CEO on October 31, after seven years in office. He is thus paving the way for a personnel change at the top of the MDAX company.

“We would like to thank Dietmar Siemssen for his commitment and contribution to the strategic development of Gerresheimer,” said Dr. Axel Herberg. “Under his leadership, the company has transformed itself from a volume supplier to a provider of high-value systems and solutions for the pharma and biotech industries.”

Newly formed Management Board

The appointment of Uwe Röhrhoff as interim CEO completes the personnel changes to Gerresheimer's Management Board for the time being. In September 2025, Wolf Lehmann replaced Dr. Bernd Metzner as CFO. On November 1, 2025, Uwe Röhrhoff will succeed Dietmar Siemssen as CEO and Achim Schalk will succeed Dr. Lukas Burkhard as a member of the Management Board.

 

About Gerresheimer 
Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of drug containment solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, cartridges, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With over 40 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. Together with Bormioli Pharma, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.4bn in 2024 and currently employs around 13,600 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).    
www.gerresheimer.com 

 

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Media  
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com                   		 Marion Stolzenwald
Senior Manager Corporate Communication
T +49 172 2424185
marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com
 
Investor Relations		  
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
 		 Thomas Rosenke
Senior Manager Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-187
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

28.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2219976

 
End of News EQS News Service

2219976  28.10.2025 CET/CEST

