Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’780 -0.2%  SPI 19’004 -0.2%  Dow 49’474 -0.4%  DAX 25’023 -1.0%  Euro 0.9122 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’046 -0.9%  Gold 5’002 0.5%  Bitcoin 51’397 0.1%  Dollar 0.7756 0.4%  Öl 71.7 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Meta-Aktie stabil: Sicherheitslücken bei Instagram - Zuckerberg räumt Fehler beim Jugendschutz ein
Apple plant "Special Experience": Startet die Aktie jetzt eine neue Offensive?
Carvana-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Enttäuschende Kennzahlen nach starkem Jahr
eBay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gewinn und Umsatzt schlagen Analystenerwartungen
Figma-Aktie etwas fester: Umsatz besser als erwartet
Suche...

thyssenkrupp Aktie 412006 / DE0007500001

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.02.2026 16:54:24

EQS-DD: thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl, buy

thyssenkrupp
9.83 CHF -2.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.02.2026 / 16:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Volkmar
Last name(s): Dinstuhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.94 EUR 48,770.57 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.94 EUR 48,770.57 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations


 
End of News EQS News Service




103352  19.02.2026 CET/CEST