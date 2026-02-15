Hapag-Lloyd Aktie 29897750 / DE000HLAG475
15.02.2026 11:43:13
EQS-Adhoc: The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) is in advanced negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of all shares in its Israeli competitor Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM”). To date no binding agreements have been entered into. The required approvals of the transaction by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, as well as by the competent corporate bodies of the contractual counterparties have not yet been granted. Furthermore, the consent of the State of Israel based on its special rights set forth in the articles of association of ZIM is required. In this context, negotiations with FIMI Opportunity Funds, an Israeli financial investor, for the assumption of the obligations under these special rights are well advanced. The completion of the transaction would require additional regulatory approvals and the consent of the shareholders’ meeting of ZIM.
Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123
End of Inside Information
15-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2276586
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2276586 15-Feb-2026 CET/CEST