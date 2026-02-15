EQS-Adhoc: The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer

The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.



15-Feb-2026 / 11:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft confirms negotiations regarding an acquisition of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

The Management Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) is in advanced negotiations regarding a potential acquisition of all shares in its Israeli competitor Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM”). To date no binding agreements have been entered into. The required approvals of the transaction by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company, as well as by the competent corporate bodies of the contractual counterparties have not yet been granted. Furthermore, the consent of the State of Israel based on its special rights set forth in the articles of association of ZIM is required. In this context, negotiations with FIMI Opportunity Funds, an Israeli financial investor, for the assumption of the obligations under these special rights are well advanced. The completion of the transaction would require additional regulatory approvals and the consent of the shareholders’ meeting of ZIM.

Contact:Alexander DrewsDirector Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-3705Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 174 326-3123