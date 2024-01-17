Grand City Properties 8.71 CHF -0.33% Charts

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,60 auf 12,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die operativen Trends der europäischen Immobilienkonzerne seien auch im ersten Quartal weitgehend konstruktiv gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das Mietwachstum sei solide, wenn auch nicht mehr ganz so hoch wie in den Spitzenzeiten. Die Zinskosten stiegen weiter, aber die Bilanzen besserten sich. Zudem nähmen die Finanzierungsaktivitäten im Bereich Gewerbeimmobilien von einem niedrigen Niveau aus zu./edh/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 05:00 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



