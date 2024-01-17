Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,60 auf 12,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die operativen Trends der europäischen Immobilienkonzerne seien auch im ersten Quartal weitgehend konstruktiv gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das Mietwachstum sei solide, wenn auch nicht mehr ganz so hoch wie in den Spitzenzeiten. Die Zinskosten stiegen weiter, aber die Bilanzen besserten sich. Zudem nähmen die Finanzierungsaktivitäten im Bereich Gewerbeimmobilien von einem niedrigen Niveau aus zu./edh/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2024 / 05:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
12.20 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
11.29 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8.06%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
11.54 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.77%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
08:50 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.05.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.05.24 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
