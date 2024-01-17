|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 11,60 auf 12,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die operativen Trends der europäischen Immobilienkonzerne seien auch im ersten Quartal weitgehend konstruktiv gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das Mietwachstum sei solide, wenn auch nicht mehr ganz so hoch wie in den Spitzenzeiten. Die Zinskosten stiegen weiter, aber die Bilanzen besserten sich. Zudem nähmen die Finanzierungsaktivitäten im Bereich Gewerbeimmobilien von einem niedrigen Niveau aus zu./edh/tih;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
12.20 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
11.29 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
8.06%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
11.54 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.77%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
31.05.24
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Mai (finanzen.net)
|
29.05.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
29.05.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt ab (finanzen.ch)
|
29.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
28.05.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
27.05.24
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
27.05.24
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Montagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
24.05.24
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:50
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:50
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:50
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.04.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8.71
|-0.33%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:51
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LEG Immobilien Neutral
|08:51
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aroundtown Neutral
|08:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Grand City Properties Neutral
|08:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vonovia Buy
|08:48
|
Warburg Research
SÜSS MicroTec Hold
|07:35
|
UBS AG
Swiss Re Sell
|07:34
|
UBS AG
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy