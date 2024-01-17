Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882
Grand City Properties Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 13 auf 12,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Bewertung der europäischen Immobilienbranche sei auf ein Krisenniveau gefallen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Montagabend in seiner Analyse. Dabei hätten sich die Werte von Immobilien in diesem Jahr erholt und in den meisten Märkten herrsche Angebotsmangel bei solidem Mietwachstum. Zudem seien die Bilanzen gesund und Wachstumstrends wie Datenzentren sorgten für enorme Renditen bei Unternehmen, die davon profitierten. In diesem Umfeld seien zunehmende Immobilienübernahmen wenig überraschend. Seine Kursziele sinken aufgrund höherer Kapitalkosten im Schnitt um drei Prozent. Vonovia zählt zu seinen Branchenfavoriten./ag/tih;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kursziel:
12.40 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy
Kurs*:
11.16 €
Abst. Kursziel*:
11.11%
Rating update:
Buy
Kurs aktuell:
11.10 €
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.71%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
08.09.25
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Montagshandels in Grün (finanzen.ch)
31.08.25
|August 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Grand City Properties-Aktie (finanzen.net)
06.08.25
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.ch)
06.08.25
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
06.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.ch)
06.08.25
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
29.07.25
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
23.07.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|09:53
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.08.25
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.08.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8.71
|-0.33%
