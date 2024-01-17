NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 13 auf 12,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Bewertung der europäischen Immobilienbranche sei auf ein Krisenniveau gefallen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Montagabend in seiner Analyse. Dabei hätten sich die Werte von Immobilien in diesem Jahr erholt und in den meisten Märkten herrsche Angebotsmangel bei solidem Mietwachstum. Zudem seien die Bilanzen gesund und Wachstumstrends wie Datenzentren sorgten für enorme Renditen bei Unternehmen, die davon profitierten. In diesem Umfeld seien zunehmende Immobilienübernahmen wenig überraschend. Seine Kursziele sinken aufgrund höherer Kapitalkosten im Schnitt um drei Prozent. Vonovia zählt zu seinen Branchenfavoriten./ag/tih;