Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882

8.71
CHF
-0.03
CHF
-0.33 %
17.01.2024
BRXC
09.09.2025 09:53:02

Grand City Properties Buy

Grand City Properties
8.71 CHF -0.33%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 13 auf 12,40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Bewertung der europäischen Immobilienbranche sei auf ein Krisenniveau gefallen, schrieb Jonathan Kownator am Montagabend in seiner Analyse. Dabei hätten sich die Werte von Immobilien in diesem Jahr erholt und in den meisten Märkten herrsche Angebotsmangel bei solidem Mietwachstum. Zudem seien die Bilanzen gesund und Wachstumstrends wie Datenzentren sorgten für enorme Renditen bei Unternehmen, die davon profitierten. In diesem Umfeld seien zunehmende Immobilienübernahmen wenig überraschend. Seine Kursziele sinken aufgrund höherer Kapitalkosten im Schnitt um drei Prozent. Vonovia zählt zu seinen Branchenfavoriten./ag/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.09.2025 / 19:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
12.40 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
11.16 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.11%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
11.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11.71%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:53 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.09.25 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.08.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.25 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
13.08.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
