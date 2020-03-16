Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’205 -1.7%  SPI 14’862 -1.5%  Dow 37’799 0.2%  DAX 17’766 -1.4%  Euro 0.9685 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’917 -1.4%  Gold 2’378 -0.2%  Bitcoin 58’353 0.4%  Dollar 0.9112 -0.2%  Öl 89.7 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Neue Analyse: Barclays Capital bewertet Continental-Aktie mit Overweight
Continental-Aktie: UBS AG vergibt Bewertung
Kurschancen während der Berichtssaison: Diese Aktien empfiehlt ein Analyst ausser NVIDIA
Anleger flüchten wegen geopolitischer Risiken aus der TUI-Aktie
Roche verringert mit subkutaner Ocrevus-Variante Zeitaufwand für MS-Patienten
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Continental Aktie 327800 / DE0005439004

64.31
CHF
-80.29
CHF
-55.53%
16.03.2020
SWX
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.04.2024 07:26:27

Continental Neutral

Continental
71.34 CHF 3.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental nach Zahlen von 67 auf 62 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ein schwaches erstes Quartal habe den Autozulieferer zu einer Vorab-Veröffentlichung der Zahlen veranlasst, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erwartungen seien wegen des schwachen Autozuliefergeschäfts deutlich verfehlt worden. Er kürzte seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebit) bis 2026./tih/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 20:56 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
62.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral 		Kurs*:
62.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.96%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
62.98 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.56%
Analyst Name::
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07:26 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:09 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 Continental Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.24 Continental Neutral UBS AG
08.04.24 Continental Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen