Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental nach Zahlen von 67 auf 62 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ein schwaches erstes Quartal habe den Autozulieferer zu einer Vorab-Veröffentlichung der Zahlen veranlasst, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erwartungen seien wegen des schwachen Autozuliefergeschäfts deutlich verfehlt worden. Er kürzte seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebit) bis 2026./tih/gl;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Hebelprodukte von UBS
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
62.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
62.60 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-0.96%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
62.98 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1.56%
|
Analyst Name::
George Galliers
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64.31
|-55.53%
