Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental nach Zahlen von 67 auf 62 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ein schwaches erstes Quartal habe den Autozulieferer zu einer Vorab-Veröffentlichung der Zahlen veranlasst, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erwartungen seien wegen des schwachen Autozuliefergeschäfts deutlich verfehlt worden. Er kürzte seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebit) bis 2026./tih/gl;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 20:56 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





