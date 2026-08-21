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Dätwyler Aktie 3048677 / CH0030486770

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
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21.08.2026 02:00:00

Working Student (Altdorf, CH, 6460)

Dätwyler
132.12 CHF 0.00%
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In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a... Working StudentFinance Group FunctionsIn this position, you support the Group Finance team in planning, reporting and analysis activities. The role includes assisting with budgeting and forecasting, preparing management presentations, financial analyses as well as contributing to cash flow and working capital improvements.Your ResponsibilitiesSupport the Group Finance team in financial planning, reporting and analysis activitiesContribute to budgeting and forecasting processesPrepare management presentations, reports and analysesSupport the Care4Cash initiative by monitoring overdue receivables, coordinating follow-ups with business stakeholders and contributing to the reduction of outstanding balancesIdentify other opportunities to improve working capital and cash flowSupport process improvement and finance transformation initiativesAssist with various finance-related projects and day-to-day finance activities What We're Looking For Currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Economics or a related fieldExperience in a comparable position would be and advantageStrong analytical skills and attention to detailProficient in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint / SAP an advantageGood communication skills in English (mind. level C1)Self-motivated, reliable and eager to learnAbility to work independently and as part of an international team What We OfferPractical experience in Group Finance within an international environmentMeaningful responsibilities and the opportunity to contribute from day oneExposure to budgeting, forecasting, reporting and cash flow managementCollaboration with experienced finance professionals and business stakeholdersA supportive team culture with excellent learning and development opportunitiesFlexible working arrangements compatible with your studies and personal commitmentsCompany events and a collaborative, people-oriented culture Ready to join us? Click “Apply now”Julia Mathis (HR Business Partner) and the recruiting team are looking forward to get to know you and are available for further questions by email (julia.mathis@datwyler.com) or by phone (+41 41 875 12 83). Datwyler is an equal opportunity employer and strictly prohibits unlawful discrimination based upon an individual’s race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin/ancestry, age, mental/physical disability, medical condition, marital status, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
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Trading Signals: Aryzta: Aus der Backstube kommt Gegenwind

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Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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Long 13’400.36 13.95 SYBVIU
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