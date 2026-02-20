Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.02.2026 23:59:37

Netflix Co-CEO Discusses Potential Warner Bros. Acquisition

Netflix
59.49 CHF -1.66%
(RTTNews) - Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos discussed the potential acquisition of Warner Bros. during an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Sarandos stated that combining Netflix's production scale with Warner Bros.' established theatrical distribution network would lead to more high-quality films receiving full theatrical releases, seeking to calm concerns from cinema operators about Netflix's long-term commitment to theaters.

Sarandos reiterated that Netflix would maintain a 45-day exclusive theatrical window for Warner Bros. titles and indicated that some Netflix-produced films could also follow that model.

This comes as theater chains and trade groups have voiced skepticism about Netflix's intentions, questioning whether the streaming giant would uphold traditional release strategies.

The debate has intensified amid competing interest from Paramount, which has made a rival bid for Warner Bros. Talks briefly reopened this week after Netflix granted a waiver to allow further discussions.

High-profile figures, including filmmaker James Cameron, have publicly opposed the potential deal, warning it could undermine the theatrical business and lead to broader industry disruption.

