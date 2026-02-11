Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’523 0.0%  SPI 18’662 -0.2%  Dow 50’188 0.1%  DAX 24’918 -0.3%  Euro 0.9135 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’037 -0.2%  Gold 5’071 0.9%  Bitcoin 51’517 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7675 -0.1%  Öl 70.2 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldpreis über 5'100 Dollar - Silber klettert auf 86 Dollar
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. beurteilt Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Neutral
Société Générale: Aktien und Anleihen aus Schwellenländer besonders aussichtsreich
Commerzbank will Gewinn weiter steigern und Kostenquote senken - Aktie verliert dennoch
ETF wird aufgelöst: Tipps für Anleger bei Fusion oder Schliessung
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Unity Software Aktie 56795613 / US91332U1016

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.02.2026 13:40:00

Unity Software Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

Unity Software
16.36 CHF -25.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$89.963 million

The company's earnings totaled -$89.963 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$122.727 million, or -$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $503.089 million from $457.099 million last year.

Unity Software Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$89.963 Mln. vs. -$122.727 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue: $503.089 Mln vs. $457.099 Mln last year.

For the fourth quarter, excluding items, the company posted earnings of $0.24 per share, higher than $0.20 per share in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the software company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Unity expects adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $110 million, on revenue of $480 million to $490 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted EBITDA of $84 million, on revenue of $435 million.

U was down by 23.75% at $22.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysen zu Unity Software Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte im Aufwind
09:21 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08:05 2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing
07:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der 25‘000er-Marke ausgebremst
10.02.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
10.02.26 Hochtief und E.ON: Profiteure der deutschen Infrastruktur-Offensive
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’052.48 19.73 SW7BIU
Short 14’356.59 13.65 SV5BGU
Short 14’883.49 8.89 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’523.04 11.02.2026 13:36:27
Long 12’924.41 19.04 SF0BGU
Long 12’638.75 13.65 SO0BYU
Long 12’114.52 8.95 SWVBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
TKMS-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Geschäftsquartal
Spotify-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Outperform für UBS-Aktie
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Mittwochvormittag im Minusbereich
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Dienstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Bitcoin weiter schwach: Kurs deutlich unter 70'000-Dollar-Schwelle
BASF-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Bewertung mit Buy

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
13:52 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Zahlen von T-Mobile US ohne klares Signal für Telekom
13:52 Umweltbundesamt: Luftqualität in Deutschland ausreichend
13:51 Brandgefahr: BMW ruft hunderttausende Autos zurück
13:41 Nach Grönland-Streit: Nato startet Arktis-Einsatz
13:39 Elektronische Patientenakte in Deutschland soll nützlicher werden
13:36 Goldpreis steigt über 5.100 US-Dollar - Silber legt auf 86 Dollar zu
13:30 Societe Generale: Schwellenländer besonders aussichtsreich - Risiko US-Zinsen
13:23 Experten: Europa braucht deutlich mehr Rechenzentren
13:19 Gericht: Kontrolle über Chip-Hersteller Nexperia bleibt aufrecht
13:18 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: KI-Sorgen in immer mehr Branchen - Jetzt die Online-Broker