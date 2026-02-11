Unity Software Aktie 56795613 / US91332U1016
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
11.02.2026 13:40:00
Unity Software Inc. Q4 Loss Declines
(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$89.963 million
The company's earnings totaled -$89.963 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$122.727 million, or -$0.30 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $503.089 million from $457.099 million last year.
Unity Software Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$89.963 Mln. vs. -$122.727 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue: $503.089 Mln vs. $457.099 Mln last year.
For the fourth quarter, excluding items, the company posted earnings of $0.24 per share, higher than $0.20 per share in the same period last year.
Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the software company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Unity expects adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $110 million, on revenue of $480 million to $490 million.
For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted EBITDA of $84 million, on revenue of $435 million.
U was down by 23.75% at $22.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nachrichten zu Unity Software Inc Registered Shs
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: Unity Software verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Unity Software verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Unity Software legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Unity Software legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Unity Software Inc Registered Shs
2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: SMI in Grün -- DAX gibt leicht nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Mittwoch leicht zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht leichte Verluste. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich.