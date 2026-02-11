Unity Software Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$89.963 million

The company's earnings totaled -$89.963 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$122.727 million, or -$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $503.089 million from $457.099 million last year.

Unity Software Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$89.963 Mln. vs. -$122.727 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue: $503.089 Mln vs. $457.099 Mln last year.

For the fourth quarter, excluding items, the company posted earnings of $0.24 per share, higher than $0.20 per share in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the software company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Unity expects adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $110 million, on revenue of $480 million to $490 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted EBITDA of $84 million, on revenue of $435 million.

U was down by 23.75% at $22.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.