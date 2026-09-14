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14.09.2026 16:41:02
Microsoft AI Releases Draft Code Of Conduct For MAI Models
(RTTNews) - Microsoft AI released a draft Code of Conduct on Monday outlining the intended behaviors and values to train and govern MAI models, the artificial intelligence systems developed by the company.
The document, based on design principles called Humanist AI, is not currently being used to train models but is being shared for public consultation and feedback.
The Code of Conduct will serve as the primary governing document for MAI models in the future. Microsoft plans to solicit feedback over a six-week public consultation period, iterate on the draft, and publish a revised version toward the end of the year to guide model development in 2027 and beyond.
Microsoft developed the Code of Conduct in consultation with experts in artificial intelligence, law, ethics, philosophy, linguistics, and public policy, as well as business leaders across industries.
The company also conducted focus groups with members of the public. According to the document, engagement and feedback are core to Microsoft's experimental and evidence-based philosophy of model development.
Microsoft stated that superintelligence represents the most consequential technology of the current time, with implications extending far beyond any single company and shaping human experiences for generations to come.
The company emphasized its commitment to transparency in how it approaches creating such systems and to inviting broad input to maximize the likelihood that developed AI systems avoid harm and contribute to human flourishing.
Microsoft plans to continue and expand its engagement efforts as it develops new versions of the Code of Conduct over time, welcoming feedback from diverse perspectives and backgrounds.
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