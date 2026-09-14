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Microsoft Aktie 951692 / US5949181045

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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14.09.2026 16:41:02

Microsoft AI Releases Draft Code Of Conduct For MAI Models

Microsoft
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(RTTNews) - Microsoft AI released a draft Code of Conduct on Monday outlining the intended behaviors and values to train and govern MAI models, the artificial intelligence systems developed by the company.

The document, based on design principles called Humanist AI, is not currently being used to train models but is being shared for public consultation and feedback.

The Code of Conduct will serve as the primary governing document for MAI models in the future. Microsoft plans to solicit feedback over a six-week public consultation period, iterate on the draft, and publish a revised version toward the end of the year to guide model development in 2027 and beyond.

Microsoft developed the Code of Conduct in consultation with experts in artificial intelligence, law, ethics, philosophy, linguistics, and public policy, as well as business leaders across industries.

The company also conducted focus groups with members of the public. According to the document, engagement and feedback are core to Microsoft's experimental and evidence-based philosophy of model development.

Microsoft stated that superintelligence represents the most consequential technology of the current time, with implications extending far beyond any single company and shaping human experiences for generations to come.

The company emphasized its commitment to transparency in how it approaches creating such systems and to inviting broad input to maximize the likelihood that developed AI systems avoid harm and contribute to human flourishing.

Microsoft plans to continue and expand its engagement efforts as it develops new versions of the Code of Conduct over time, welcoming feedback from diverse perspectives and backgrounds.

Passende Hebelprodukte

UBS Logo
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.2399 18.09.2026 155494998
Long 12.477 19.03.2027 155880672
Long 270.3353 18.09.2026 157052967
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.0522 10.80 159380619
Long 11.5858 5.03 158841482
Long 13.2952 3.98 158786652
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 6.9914 11.24 159437128
Short 11.9266 5.44 157052414
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -33.65 152376820
Long 10 -25.85 137285313
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’625.89 17.55 S6CB3U
Short 14’823.92 13.99 SNBHTU
Short 15’385.95 8.89 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’872.72 14.09.2026 16:44:37
Long 13’395.91 19.40 S1B77U
Long 13’100.79 13.64 SJBCVU
Long 12’551.25 8.83 SN8B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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