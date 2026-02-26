Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’181 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7739 0.2%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Unternehmen schlägt Prognosen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.02.2026 23:31:49

Meta Introduces Alerts For Parents On Teen Instagram Activity

Meta Platforms
510.08 CHF 1.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Meta will soon begin notifying parents if their teen repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm-related content on Instagram.

This marks the first time the company has proactively informed parents about this type of activity, rather than just blocking the content.

Starting next week in the UK, US, Australia, and Canada, parents enrolled in Instagram's Teen Accounts supervision tools will receive alerts if their child repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm content within a short time frame, or if Meta's systems detect a sudden shift in search behavior linked to harmful topics.

These notifications may arrive via email, text message, WhatsApp, or in-app alerts, and will include expert-backed resources to help parents navigate difficult conversations.

Meta says the system will "err on the side of caution," meaning some alerts may be triggered even when there is no immediate cause for concern. This move has been sharply criticized by suicide prevention charities, who argue the alerts could do more harm than good by leaving parents "panicked and ill-prepared."

Critics also suggest Meta should focus more on preventing harmful content from appearing in the first place, rather than notifying parents after the fact.

In response, Meta says the new alerts build on existing protections that block searches for harmful terms, hide suicide and self-harm content, and redirect users to support resources.

The company disputes claims that Instagram actively recommends this type of content to vulnerable teens and says it is committed to improving safety tools. In the coming months, Instagram may also extend similar alerts to cases where teens discuss self-harm or suicide with its AI chatbot.

This announcement comes amid increasing global scrutiny of social media platforms and their impact on young users. Australia has banned social media for under-16s, while the UK, France, and Spain are considering stricter youth protections. U.S. courts are also examining whether Meta targeted younger users.

The effectiveness of Meta's new alerts will likely depend on how responsibly the company handles prevention, accuracy, and follow-up support.

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten