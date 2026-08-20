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20.08.2026 22:32:44
Holcim to acquire Fermacell
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Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, the Fermacell business has more than 1 000 employees and is present in 13 of Europe's most attractive markets with six state-of-the-art production sites. The acquisition expands Holcim’s offering in European walling, flooring and fire protection.
Miljan Gutovic, Holcim CEO: “This strategic acquisition is another milestone in our vision to be the leading partner for sustainable construction, expanding Holcim's high-value Building Solutions in line with our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. fermacell® and Aestuver® will complement Holcim’s existing premium brands Ytong, Silka, Hebel and Multipor – broadening our integrated building systems and modular construction offerings. I look forward to welcoming Fermacell's talented employees to Holcim.”
The transaction value of EUR 840 million represents an implied pro forma 2027 EBITDA multiple of 9.5x, or 7.6x after run-rate synergies of around EUR 22 million to be realized in year three. It is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive in year one.
The transaction is in line with Holcim's commitment to financial discipline and growth-focused capital allocation. It is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearances and is expected to close in H1 2027.
About Holcim
Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn.
End of Inside Information
2386602 20-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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